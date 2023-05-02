GE, UAE climate change agency in deal

Arabian Post Staff

GE has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA), a think tank and accelerator focused on driving the transition to a green economy, to collaborate across three broad actionable pillars and build the momentum around climate action in the UAE and beyond.

Under the framework of the newly signed agreement, GE and UICCA will work together to accelerate energy transition efforts by empowering the nation’s youth, fostering impactful technology innovations, and harnessing the potential of policy advocacy to drive sustainable development solutions across the energy ecosystem.

The MoU, signed by Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President & CEO of UICCA, and Roger Martella, Chief Sustainability Officer, GE, focuses on three key pillars namely, Youth & Diversity, Innovation & Technology, and Policy Collaboration.

Cooperating under the first pillar, GE and UICCA will engage young people and diverse communities in climate change solutions through a multi-pronged approach encompassing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, awareness-raising, and capacity building. To help build critical climate infrastructure, the two entities will lead joint efforts in research to develop and promote breakthrough technologies that have the potential to be deployed at scale in the region and beyond. Under the third pillar, GE and UICCA will help accelerate the energy transition by collaborating with stakeholders in government, research centers, think tanks, and independent organizations to develop and advocate informed policy recommendations that support climate solutions.

