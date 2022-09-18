Gehlot leads Rajasthan unit to push for Rahul as party chief

The Rajasthan unit of Congress on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution for making Rahul Gandhi the party’s national president. The development comes ahead of the start of filing of nominations for the election of the Congress president, which starts on September 24.

Rajasthan Food Minister Pratap Singh Khachariya said the resolution was proposed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) meeting in Jaipur. He said, “The resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party’s national president was passed… Everyone supported it by raising their hands.”

Khachariyawas said that the ”right to appoint state Congress president and AICC members was left to the party high command”. Rajasthan has become the first state to pass such resolution in a bid to persuade Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the party again.

A resolution was also passed in this regard. The party’s state in-charge Ajay Maken, organisation election officer (PRO) Rajendra Kumpawat, state president Govind Singh Dotasra and party members from different districts of the state attended the meeting held at the party’s state headquarters on Saturday.

Reports said that former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot did not attend the meeting as he was in Delhi.

The Rajasthan CM played down reports about him being the frontrunner for the post of party president. Earlier in August, Gehlot said that the party members across the country would be disappointed if Rahul Gandhi does not become the party chief. “If he becomes president, the party will remain united,” Mr Gehlot had said.

Rahul Gandhi had resigned from the post of Congress president after the party’s loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, taking moral responsibility for the defeat. The Congress leader has been turning down the appeals by his party members since then.

Nominations for the post of Congress president can be filed from September 24 to September 30. The election, if required, will be held on October 17, the party has said. State units had passed a similar resolution when Rahul Gandhi was elevated as Congress president in 2017. He resigned after the party’s debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

With inputs from News18, PTI