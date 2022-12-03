logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaGehlot sees strong anti-incumbency wave in Gujarat
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Gehlot sees strong anti-incumbency wave in Gujarat

There is a clear anti-incumbency wave against the BJP government in Gujarat due to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned aggressively in the state, Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday.

Gehlot took stock of preparations at Chanwali village in Jhalawar district ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi entering the state on Sunday evening.

He held discussion with ministers, senior party leaders and administrative officials and also visited entry point of the yatra on the Rajasthan–Madhya Pradesh border.

“The anti-government wave is very strong there (in Gujarat) and this is why Modi ji is visiting so many places across the state… Recently, he held a mega 50-km-long roadshow. One needs to think why is the situation such,” Gehlot told reporters in Kota.

What is the reason behind the prime minister camping in Gujarat and neglecting issues of national and international importance. It only means that Modi fears losing the election, Gehlot further said.

Earlier in the day while speaking to media in Jhalawar, Gehlot said the Congress party has made several sacrifices for the unity and integrity of the country and Gandhi, through the Bharat Jodo Yatra, is marching across the country to take that message to the people.

With inputs from News18

The post Gehlot sees strong anti-incumbency wave in Gujarat first appeared on IPA Newspack.



/the netizen report

More @Netizen Report

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 