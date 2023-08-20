logo
Just in:
Kejriwal promises 10 guarantees, free power for Chhattisgarh // SEO Company in Kolkata // FRA initially approves Abu Dhabi Capital, NBE’s requests to obtain sukuk issuer licence // UAE stun Black Caps to level series // Digvijaya alleges plan for Nuh-like riots in MP // Abu Dhabi Hindu temple: Indian PM Modi discusses updates on construction work // Animal Wellness Action issues statement about new Texas law preventing people with cruelty convictions to own pets // Digital Assets Trading Platform M2 Obtains Financial Services Permission from Abu Dhabi Global Market // Gehlot takes swipe at BJP for not declaring CM face // The Alarming Rise of Synthetic Identity Theft. // Black Caps fail to fire in historic T20 loss to UAE in Dubai // Abu Dhabi Chess:GM Ziaur Rahman beat FM Ebrahimi Herab Hamidreza of Iran // German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock cancels flight to Australia after plane issues at Abu Dhabi: Carrier is forced to dump 160,000 litres of fuel in the air // Chapman denies NZ underestimated UAE after shock T20 loss // How to set up parental controls on your Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S // ADNEC Group’s Capital Holidays opens premises in Germany to promote Abu Dhabi’s tourist destinations // Billionaire ruler of Dubai spotted holidaying in popular Scots beauty spot // “That’s Sick Ngl”- Fans Overjoyed as Xbox Reveals Epic Armored Core VI Console Giveaway // A peek inside UAE’s richest resident: Telegram billionaire founder, Pavel Durov’s luxurious retreat in Dubai’s Jumeirah Islands // UAE thrashes New Zealand to level T20 series 1-1 //
HomeIndia PoliticsGehlot takes swipe at BJP for not declaring CM face
India Politics
0 likes

Gehlot takes swipe at BJP for not declaring CM face

4dg2tjgk ashok gehlot twitter 625x300 07 May 23

If the BJP is unable to declare its leader in Rajasthan for the upcoming assembly polls, then it has already surrendered, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gehlot, who was speaking after taking part in the meeting of Congress’ state election committee here, also asserted that ‘winnability’ would be the only criteria for giving tickets in the assembly election.

He exuded confidence that the Congress government would retain power in the state, saying people have made up their minds in this regard and cited the welfare measures taken during his tenure.

Taking a dig at the central leaders of the rival BJP being active in Rajasthan, Gehlot said it seems the saffron party has already surrendered before the elections.

“People will ask them – if after the elections, decisions on electricity, water, medical and other matters will also be taken while sitting in Delhi. Who will do it (decision)? “If you are not in a position to tell who is your leader in Rajasthan and the election will be fought on the face of the prime minister, then I think that such a situation has come that they have surrendered before the election,” Gehlot said.

Asked about the criteria for giving tickets, Gehlot said, “Winnability is the first criterion. The first and last parameter will be winnability – a person who can win the election. A 90-year-old won the election in Karnataka.” Replying to a question over a defamation case lodged against him by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Gehlot said that whatever he said was based on the report of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police on the alleged Sanjeevani Cooperative Society scam.

He said that if Shekhawat is not guilty, “why did he take interim bail from the high court”.

Referring to the public welfare schemes of the state government, Gehlot said that Rajasthan is showing direction to other states and the country in many respects and the work of the Rajasthan government is being discussed in the whole country.

“Other governments are keeping our schemes in their manifestos,” he said.

With inputs from News18

The post Gehlot takes swipe at BJP for not declaring CM face first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India Politics
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor[at]thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi[at]thearabianpost.com

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif[at]thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News
Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman[at]panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contact Us | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
SEO Company in Kolkata // Chapman denies NZ underestimated UAE after shock T20 loss // Kejriwal promises 10 guarantees, free power for Chhattisgarh // FRA initially approves Abu Dhabi Capital, NBE’s requests to obtain sukuk issuer licence // Digital Wallets Market Size to Cross USD 55 Billion by 2032 in Japan // Abu Dhabi Chess:GM Ziaur Rahman beat FM Ebrahimi Herab Hamidreza of Iran // Digital Assets Trading Platform M2 Obtains Financial Services Permission from Abu Dhabi Global Market // US allows foreign F-16s sent to Kyiv // UAE participates in the G20 Joint Health-Finance Ministers Meeting // US says Ukraine is making progress in counteroffensive // India imposes new export duty on onions // Gehlot takes swipe at BJP for not declaring CM face // Black Caps fail to fire in historic T20 loss to UAE in Dubai // Houston, Austin, San Jose, and 100 More U.S. Cities Proclaim August 18 as Never Give Up Day // Digvijaya alleges plan for Nuh-like riots in MP // ADNEC Group’s Capital Holidays opens premises in Germany to promote Abu Dhabi’s tourist destinations // How to set up parental controls on your Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S // UAE stun Black Caps to level series // Get HP Laptop 14 for $150 with Free Xbox Ultimate Pass // “That’s Sick Ngl”- Fans Overjoyed as Xbox Reveals Epic Armored Core VI Console Giveaway //