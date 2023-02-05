Generali Hong Kong launches Go Green Campaign for SMEs to drive sustainability

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 2 February 2023 – Generali Hong Kong has been committed to creating a more inclusive and sustainable future for next generations. To take a step forward, Generali Hong Kong launches Go Green Campaign for its small and medium enterprise (SME) customers to raise awareness of sustainable development and climate change mitigation.

From now until 31 December 2023, SME customers can enjoy up to 15% or HK$1,000 annual premium discount[1], if their insured locations are in any of the “BEAM Plus” new or existing buildings[2] recognised and certified by the Hong Kong Green Building Council.

Mr. David Fontaine, Chief Insurance Officer of Generali Hong Kong said, “Being a lifetime partner to our customers, Generali has been taking multidirectional efforts to enable people to shape a safer and more sustainable future. In Hong Kong, we want to protect the environment as it is a key asset to be preserved for the future generations, we thereby define our core business activities by taking account of our Climate Change strategy. By launching the Go Green Campaign, we aim to better support our SME customers who are sharing the same commitment with us, to combat climate change for a greener future.”

At Generali, sustainability is the originator of its strategy “Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth” and a necessary way of doing business. In recent years, Generali has been actively building a net-zero economy, including but not limited to integrating environmental and climate aspects into strategies; strengthening public awareness of environmental and climate risks by promoting dialogue between stakeholders, to pursue sustainable growth and a more equitable and resilient society.

For more information about Go Green Campaign, please visit: https://www.generali.com.hk/EN_US/go-green

“Generali Hong Kong” refers to “Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Hong Kong Branch” unless stated otherwise.

[1] SMEs can enjoy up to 15% or HK$1,000 discount on annual premium, whichever is lower, upon successful application of any Generali Hong Kong’s SME package insurance. [2] For details, please refer to the website of Hong Kong Green Building Council: https://www.hkgbc.org.hk/

GENERALI HONG KONG

In 1981, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A was first registered as an authorised insurer in Hong Kong, with the business extending into the life insurance sector in 2016 with Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited. With a combination of local knowledge and Generali Group’s global expertise, we develop unique and innovative life insurance, general insurance, specialty insurance, and employee benefits solutions to meet the needs of our customers.

generali.com.hk

GENERALI GROUP

Generali is one of the largest global insurance and asset management providers. Established in 1831, it is present in 50 countries in the world, with a total premium income of €75.8 billion in 2021. With around 75,000 employees serving 67 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and Latin America. At the heart of Generali’s strategy is its Lifetime Partner commitment to customers, achieved through innovative and personalised solutions, best-in-class customer experience and its digitalised global distribution capabilities. The Group has fully embedded sustainability into all strategic choices, with the aim to create value for all stakeholders while building a fairer and more resilient society.

generali.com