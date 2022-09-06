Give your child a safe break from school this September holidays with Arlo

Keep an eye on your child at home from afar with Arlo’s industry-leading home security cameras

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 September 2022 – School holidays are certainly fun for students, but for working parents or those who are not home often, it can be an added source of anxiety leaving their children at home unsupervised.

With September holidays in full swing, Arlo’s industry-leading smart home security cameras will deliver much-needed peace of mind to parents seeking an extra pair of eyes to watch over their kids while protecting their property from intruders. The extensive range of options for both indoor and outdoor settings also give parents the ability to choose just the right monitoring solutions for their specific needs and budget.

Arlo Essential Wireless Indoor Security Camera

The Arlo Essential Wireless Indoor Security Camera makes an ideal monitoring solution for parents wishing to keep an eye on what their child gets up to at home, offering 1080p HD video with enhanced night vision, a 130-degree diagonal field-of-view, motion and audio detection and full-duplex audio for two-way conversations. It comes with a built-in siren as an added safety measure, which can be triggered automatically or manually from the Arlo app, to help you detect unusual sound or motion.

The Arlo Essential Wireless Indoor Security Camera is also equipped with an easy-to-control automated privacy shield that covers the camera lens. Aimed and designed to ease users’ privacy concerns, this reassuring feature gives you the power to decide when their camera is monitoring a room and recording video and audio and when it is not.

Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera

Unwanted guests and intruders are another source of potential danger for children staying home alone. The Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera features advanced technologies including 2K HDR video quality, an integrated spotlight with colour night vision and a 160-degree field of view to deliver superior video quality, to help you maintain a watchful eye over areas surrounding your house, including your garden or front door. Its two-way audio function allows you to interact with your child at home, while the built-in smart siren will alert you to unusual sound or motion. You can set up the Pro 4 as a standalone security solution, or as part of an existing Arlo ecosystem. The wire-free setup with a magnetic mount and a weather-resistant design mean the Pro 4 can easily be installed both indoors and outdoors, making it a versatile and effective monitoring solution for your needs.

For more information of Arlo products and accessories, please visit https://kaira.arlostore.sg/.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo’s deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and 4G LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users’ personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn’t monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.