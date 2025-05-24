Global Mining Sector Embraces Decarbonisation Through Strategic Alliances

Greenlogue/AP

EPointZero, the decarbonisation platform of 2PointZero, and International Resources Holding , a leading mine-to-market platform and subsidiary of 2PointZero, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly advance the decarbonisation of global mining operations.

The MoU outlines a collaborative framework between EPointZero and IRH to integrate sustainable practices and technologies across the mining value chain. This partnership aims to leverage EPointZero’s expertise in decarbonisation strategies and IRH’s extensive mining operations to reduce carbon emissions and promote environmental sustainability in the mining sector.