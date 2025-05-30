Global Universities Capitalise on US Academic Policy Shift

A sweeping crackdown on international students under President Donald Trump’s administration has triggered a global realignment in higher education, as universities across Europe and Asia move swiftly to attract displaced talent and research funding.

The United States, long considered the premier destination for international scholars, is witnessing a sharp decline in its appeal. A survey by the Keystone Education Group indicates that 42% of prospective international students are now unlikely to consider the US for higher studies, citing visa restrictions, safety concerns, and an increasingly hostile political climate. European students are particularly affected, with 58% expressing diminished interest.

At the centre of the controversy is Harvard University, which has become a focal point of the administration’s intensified scrutiny. In May 2025, the US government revoked Harvard’s authority to enrol international students, citing alleged irregularities in its admissions processes. This move is part of a broader effort to penalise institutions perceived to violate federal policies. Harvard has responded with legal action, asserting that the government failed to follow proper administrative procedures. A federal judge has since extended a temporary restraining order, blocking the administration’s attempt to prevent Harvard from enrolling international students.

The Trump administration has also directed all US consular missions to intensify vetting procedures for non-immigrant visa applicants affiliated with Harvard. This policy affects prospective students, faculty, employees, contractors, guest speakers, and tourists intending to visit Harvard for any reason. The directive claims Harvard has failed to maintain a campus free from violence and antisemitism, justifying the need to screen for individuals with histories of antisemitic behaviour. Consular officers are also instructed to consider applicants’ credibility if their social media accounts are private, requesting they be made public during the application process.

These measures have caused fear and confusion among international students, leading to visa delays and increased scrutiny at borders. Over 7,000 international students and scholars depend on Harvard for legal US residency. Harvard maintains that these moves threaten the foundational autonomy of American higher education. The Trump administration has pursued changes to Harvard’s governance as part of broader political grievances, prompting claims from Harvard of retaliation for resisting political interference.

The administration’s actions have had a ripple effect across the US academic landscape. The Department of Homeland Security has revoked Harvard’s certification to host foreign students, and the administration has frozen $2.3 billion in federal research funding for the university. Additionally, the Internal Revenue Service has been asked to revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status. These punitive measures are part of a broader crackdown on immigration and higher education institutions accused of harbouring anti-American sentiment.

In response to these developments, universities worldwide are seizing the opportunity to attract international students and researchers. Asian countries, particularly Japan, have moved quickly to position themselves as alternative destinations. Leading institutions such as the University of Tokyo and Kyoto University are stepping up to accommodate displaced or discouraged students, signalling a shift in the global academic landscape.

European universities are also actively recruiting US researchers, offering themselves as a haven for those keen to escape the Trump administration’s crackdown on research and academia. Vrije Universiteit Brussel, for instance, has opened 12 postdoctoral positions for international researchers, with a particular focus on Americans. The Pasteur Institute in Paris is working to recruit people from across the Atlantic for work in fields such as infectious diseases.

In the UK, Sir Adrian Smith, President of the Royal Society, believes the country could surpass the US in science leadership if it reforms its immigration system, particularly by reducing the high costs of obtaining visas for scientists. Smith described a deteriorating scientific climate under the Trump administration, marked by $40 billion in science funding cuts and restrictions on international student admissions. The Royal Society has established an international fellowship programme aimed at attracting top global talent, with a particular eye on disaffected US researchers.

Australia’s leading research institutions have raised alarms over the Trump administration’s abrupt restrictions on US funding, jeopardising critical scientific collaborations. The Group of Eight, representing the nation’s most research-intensive universities, has disclosed that several Australian researchers have seen their US financial support curtailed, while others face onerous bureaucratic hurdles. Recipients of US federal funding were compelled to complete an exhaustive 36-point compliance questionnaire, ostensibly designed to assess the alignment of their work with President Trump’s political priorities.

The Trump administration’s aggressive rollback of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programmes has ignited a legal and ideological battle over the future of academic freedom in the United States. A lawsuit filed by leading academic organisations challenges what it calls an unconstitutional overreach of executive power. The plaintiffs argue that the orders violate fundamental rights, disrupt institutional policies, and imperil decades of progress in fostering inclusive learning environments.