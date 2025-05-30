logo
Google Unveils Stitch, Replacing Galileo AI with Gemini-Powered Design Tool

Google has officially launched Stitch, a generative AI tool designed to streamline user interface design and frontend development. This new offering replaces the Galileo AI service, which will be discontinued on June 20, 2025. Stitch leverages Google’s Gemini 2.5 models to transform text prompts and images into functional UI designs and corresponding code.

Announced at the Google I/O 2025 developer conference, Stitch allows users to input natural language descriptions or image references—such as sketches or wireframes—to generate responsive UI layouts and frontend code. The tool supports customization of themes, color palettes, and user experience requirements, enabling developers to iterate on designs conversationally. Generated assets can be exported directly into applications or design platforms like Figma for further refinement.

Stitch is powered by Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro and Gemini 2.5 Flash models. Gemini 2.5 Pro offers enhanced reasoning capabilities through its experimental “Deep Think” mode, which enables the model to consider multiple hypotheses before responding. This mode has demonstrated strong performance on complex benchmarks, including the 2025 USAMO and LiveCodeBench. Gemini 2.5 Flash, designed for efficiency, has been optimized for speed and low-cost operations, making it suitable for rapid development cycles.

The transition from Galileo AI to Stitch follows Google’s acquisition of the AI-driven UI startup Galileo AI. Users of Galileo AI are encouraged to export their data, including designs and chat history, before the service shuts down on June 20, 2025. Imported conversations into Stitch will not retain continuity, necessitating users to adapt to the new platform’s interface and capabilities.

Stitch is currently available at no cost to users aged 18 and above in most countries, subject to Google’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. The tool aims to make app creation more accessible and efficient for both experienced developers and newcomers by bridging the gap between design and development.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

