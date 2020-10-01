Habitap Introduces Tap Residential – Feature-rich Entry-level App for Affordable Modern Smart Living

Tap Residential brings modern living to users at an affordable price point

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 October 2020 – Habitap, Asia’s first fully integrated property management solution, has announced its latest offering, Tap Residential. With intuitive and seamless controls for smart home devices, community management, and serving as a gateway for lifestyle offerings, Tap Residential brings modern living to users at an affordable price point.

The new option retains the same core functionality that users have come to enjoy from the award-winning Habitap app.

Tap Residential will make luxury smart living accessible to more people and residential developments and rounds out Habitap’s product offering. Habitap has extracted the most used and popular features from its flagship app to offer a “lite” version with an attractive pricing structure that is one-fifth of its premium offering. Tap Residential’s feature-rich, low maintenance solution can be easily installed in all homes, making it a compelling option for new and completed condominium developments.

Franklin Tang, CEO of Habitap, said, “Habitap remains our fully featured premium flagship offering for power users that want leading-edge technology like Artificial Intelligence capabilities, dedicated community management, and personalization app features. With Tap Residential, we are bringing the essential features of modern luxury living and making it available to more homes with a competitively priced entry-level option allowing more people to plug into the future of living.”

Habitap’s smart living platform had previously been available only for new build condominiums due to the need to integrate its features and hardware into the development. With Tap Residential, even older, completed condominium projects can be upgraded to have the convenience of a smart home with minimal installation required.

“Habitap is always looking to constantly innovate and set the standard for smart homes. We wanted the segment of residents who are already living in condominiums to be able to connect to our market-leading Habitap ecosystem and enjoy the benefits of smart home living,” said Mr Tang. ” Tap Residential has already been installed in older condos and, judging from the interest we have received from many condo MCSTs, home-owners are keen to move to a future of convenient and smart living.”

