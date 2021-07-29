HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 July 2021 – In support of the Hong Kong SAR Government’s electronic Consumption Voucher Scheme, Hang Lung Properties today announced that “Go Shopping!” , our new cross-mall promotional campaign, will be launched on August 1, also the first disbursement day of consumption vouchers, to help drive retail growth. Customers who spend every HK$800 in Hang Lung Malls will enjoy HK$200 e-Shopping Coupons. Meanwhile, subsequent to the announcement of the launch of the “Hang Lung Support Scheme for Vaccination” that worth over HK$10 million to encourage the public and staff to receive their COVID -19 vaccinations, details of the redemption offer for public participation are now officially announced.

Deputy Director (Head of Hong Kong Business Operation) of Hang Lung Properties, Ms. Helen Lau expects the launch of “Go Shopping!” will help stimulate local consumption

“Go Shopping!” to boost retail market recovery

Deputy Director (Head of Hong Kong Business Operation) of Hang Lung Properties, Ms. Helen Lau, said, “Since the outbreak of the pandemic early last year, Hang Lung Properties has essentially been riding out the storm together with our tenants, and in support of the Government’s electronic Consumption Voucher Scheme, “Go Shopping!” is launched to help stimulate local consumption. It is expected to open up new business opportunities and bring significant sales growth for our 600+ tenants in shopping malls operated under Hang Lung. We hope that this will ease the pressure on retailers during the pandemic, and will help boost the recovery of the retail industry as a whole.”

Through “Go Shopping!” starting from August 1 until October 31, 2021, customers who register as members of the “hello Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program” can receive HK$200 e-Coupons via the Hang Lung Shopping Mall Mobile App upon every HK$800 of qualifying purchases made at locations including Fashion Walk, Peak Galleria, Grand Plaza, Hollywood Plaza, Gala Place, Amoy Plaza, Kornhill Plaza and Central properties (including 1 Duddell Street, Printing House, Baskerville House and Standard Chartered Bank Building). Customers can receive extra hello Points by using AlipayHK, Octopus, Tap & Go or WeChat Pay HK (For details, please refer to page 4 to 8).





Fully vaccinated customers are eligible to receive HK$200 e-Shopping Coupons upon a single transaction of HK$100 by electronic payment

Following on from Hang Lung Properties’ earlier announcement of “Hang Lung Support Scheme for Vaccinations” for its staff and the general public, details of the public participation programme are now officially announced. For those who have completed two doses of their COVID-19 vaccination on or before September 30, 2021, simply register as a member of the “hello Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program”, and spend HK$100 in a single transaction by electronic payment at Hang Lung malls (same as the above mentioned locations) from August 1 to October 31, 2021 to receive HK$200 “Hang Lung e-Shopping Coupons”.

Customer can choose to complete self-registration simply by logging in to Hang Lung Malls App, click on the campaign page under the mobile app home page, upload respective receipts. The e-Shopping Coupons could be redeemed upon verification of the receipts. Customers may also bring along their physical or electronic vaccination records, machine-printed receipts of eligible transactions and relevant electronic sales receipts to the redemption counters at designated Hang Lung mall. Each eligible citizen can redeem the e-Shopping Coupon once. (For details, please refer to page 4 to 8)

#Note: Customers are advised to seek medical advice before vaccination, and when ready, book their COVID-19 vaccines via the Government’s website at www.covidvaccine.gov.hk.

Details of Promotion Campaign：

Period: August 1 –October 31, 2021 Campaign: “Go Shopping!” “Hang Lung Support Scheme for Vaccinations” Shopping Malls: Fashion Walk, Peak Galleria, Mong Kok Portfolios (Grand Plaza, Hollywood Plaza and Gala Place), Amoy Plaza, Kornhill Plaza and Central properties (including 1 Duddell Street, Printing House, Baskerville House and Standard Chartered Bank Building) Promotion Details: E-transaction of every HK$800 (Accumulative spending within the same day) = BASIC REWARD Receive HK$200 e-Shopping Coupons* (HK$100 “Hang Lung e-Shopping Coupon” And HK$100 Merchant e-Coupon) + EXTRA REWARD Extra 800 hello Points^ upon using AlipayHK/ Octopus/ Tap & Go/ WeChat Pay HK Customers who are fully vaccinated on or before September 30, and spend HK$100 in a single transaction at the participating Hang Lung malls, will receive HK$200 worth of “Hang Lung e-Shopping Coupons”. Redemption method: (1) Self-register via Hang Lung Mall App or (2) Register at redemption counter in designated Hang Lung malls Redemption Counter: Fashion Walk： next to perFace on 1/F, Main Block

Peak Galleria： next to concierge on G/F

Grand Plaza： next to concierge on G/F

Amoy Plaza： in front of Mannings on G/F

Kornhill Plaza： G/F, Kornhill Plaza South (Exit C, MTR Station) Redemption time: 12:00nn – 8:00pm Remarks： 1. Each customer has to download Hang Lung Mall App from https://www.hanglungmalls.com/download/7 and register as a hello member for the Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program before enjoying the shopping privilege. 2. Customers have to use with designated electronic payment method; accumulation of same-day machine-printed receipts of electronic payments applies. 3. *Customers spend HK$800 to receive HK$200 e-Shopping Coupons (HK$100 “Hang Lung e-Shopping Coupon” + HK$100 Merchant e-Coupon); spend HK$1,600 to receive HK$400 e-Shopping Coupons (HK$200 Hang Lung e-Shopping Coupon + HK$200 Merchant e-Coupon), and so on. Each customer can receive a maximum of HK$1,000 e-Shopping Coupons per day during promotion period (HK$500 Hang Lung e-Shopping Coupon + HK$500 Merchant e-Coupon). 4. ^Customers spending HK$800 with Alipay HK/Octopus/Tap & Go/WeChat Pay HK can receive extra 800 hello Points; spend HK$1,600 to receive extra 1,600 hello Points, and so on. Each customer can receive extra 4,000 hello Points the maximum during promotion period. 1. Customers meeting the following criteria will be eligible to participate in this promotional event: Fully vaccinated and possess valid vaccination record

Have downloaded Hang Lung Mall App from https://www.hanglungmalls.com/download/7 and registered as member of “hello Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program”; and

Has spent HK$100 or above in a single transaction through electronic payment in Hang Lung malls, uploaded the receipts to Hang Lung Malls App in seven days and has been successfully approved. 2. Customer will get two HK$100 Hang Lung e-Shopping Coupons. 3. Each customer shall only be entitled to receive e-Shopping Coupons once during the event period. 4. Quota applies, available on a first-come-first-served basis. Terms and Conditions apply.

Vaccine incentive Redemption Details:

Self-registration

Customer can simply log in to Hang Lung Malls App, click on the campaign page under the mobile app home page, upload respective receipts. The e-Shopping Coupons could be redeemed upon verification of the receipts.

Details for earning e-Coupons and hello Points through “Go Shopping!” ：

Accumulative Same-day Spending Amount BASIC REWARDS EXTRA REWARDS Hang Lung e-Shopping Coupon + Merchant e-Coupon

– Each e-Coupon to be used

upon HK$300 spending = Total Amount of e-Coupons Payment by AlipayHK/ Octopus/ WeChat Pay HK/ Tap & Go to earn extra hello Points HK$800 – 1599 HK$100 x1 HK$100 x1 HK$200 800 hello Points HK$1,600 – 2,399 HK$100 x2 HK$100 x2 HK$400 1,600 hello Points HK$2,400 – 3,199 HK$100 x3 HK$100 x3 HK$600 2,400 hello Points HK$3,200 – 3,999 HK$100 x4 HK$100 x4 HK$800 3,200 hello Points HK$4,000 or above HK$100 x5 HK$100 x5 HK$1,000* 4,000 hello Points^

*Each customer can receive a maximum of HK$1,000 e-Shopping Coupons (Coupons (HK$500 “Hang Lung e-Shopping Coupon” + HK$500 Merchant e–Coupon) per day during promotion period.

^Each customer can receive extra 4,000 hello Points the maximum during promotion period.

Hang Lung e-Shopping Coupon

Launch Date: August 1, 2021 Applicable Malls: Applicable at designated merchants at the Hang Lung malls in Hong Kong listed below: – Fashion Walk – Peak Galleria – Grand Plaza – Hollywood Plaza – Gala Place – Amoy Plaza – Kornhill Plaza – Central properties (including 1 Duddell Street, Printing House, Baskerville House and Standard Chartered Bank Building) Target Audience: Members of Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program Face Value: HK$ 50/ 100/ 200/ 500 Objectives: – Lead in sales through usage of coupons – Additional brand exposure – Cross mall & cross category traffic – New option of digital payment fulfilling customers’ needs

