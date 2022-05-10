Hang Seng Encourages Hong Kong’s Youth to start “Trial mode*” with “Trial & Error”

Ms Rannie Lee, Head of Wealth and Personal Banking at Hang Seng Bank said, ‘Young millennials are full of dreams and ideas, and financial planning is an important part of setting and achieving their life goals. Members of “Trial & Error” are young and dynamic with strong ideals and high levels of creativity, which represents Hang Seng’s culture of being creative and pursuing business innovation for a better future. We are delighted to collaborate with “Trial & Error” this time. With their humorous and creativity, we accompany our young customers to easily take their first steps in their lifelong wealth journeys.’
Hang Seng Bank has a long, well-regarded history of listening to their customers and recognising the changing needs of the millennials and other young generations early on. The Bank offers digital banking approaches that match the habits of the younger generations. These included innovative services like starting your fund investment with just HKD 1 via SimplyFund, being the first bank in the city to adopt Near Field Communication (NFC) technology that allows a mobile phone connecting with an ATM for cash withdrawals and the first in the market to offer a Mobile Cheque Deposit service. In addition, the Bank enabled young customers to access financial education information and resources. As a result of these insightful approaches, the number of younger customers opening Preferred Banking accounts has increased by over 20% year-on-year.
Neo Yau, the Creative Director of the “Trial & Error” said, ‘This is our first attempt to produce a TV commercial since we have started our channel more than a year ago. It has been a great pleasure to take up the role of Preferred Banking’s ambassadors together with Hui Yin and So Chi Ho. After dressing up in a classic suit and tie, we already feel we have become a more mature person.’ Yau also mentioned that the creative idea was that the three of them were travelling between classic movies and their channel’s movies, to encourage the young audience to take their first steps to activate “Trial mode*” into financial management through the Hang Seng Bank services.
Set up a Preferred Banking account to receive “Trial & Error” limited-edition gifts
Upon opening a Preferred Banking account and completing a number of designated “Trial mode*” tasks, customers can receive exclusive limited-edition “Trial & Error” gifts, including a set of “Trial & Error” promotional poster, a 3D Lenticular Card and a Thermochromic Mug as a symbol of opening a new chapter in lives. Check out more details at hangseng.com/trial.
Set up “Trial mode*” and receive a selection of exclusive offers:
New customers who open a Preferred Banking account through Hang Seng Bank Personal Banking Mobile App may set up “Trial mode*” to enjoy an array of exclusive offers from applying credit cards, opening investment account, trading stocks, funds and foreign exchange.
|Product
|Product feature and Offerings
|Terms and Conditions
|Preferred Banking
|
|Terms and Conditions apply. Please refer to hangseng.com/trial for promotion details.
|Funds
|· 0% fund subscription fee
| Investments involve risks. Terms and Conditions apply to the offer. Please refer to hangseng.com/invoffer for promotion details.
Risk Disclosure of Investment Funds:
· Investors should note that all investments involve risks (including the possibility of loss of the capital invested), prices or value of investment fund units may go up as well as down and past performance information presented is not indicative of future performance. Investors should read carefully and understand the relevant offering documents of the investment funds (including the fund details and full text of the risk factors stated therein) and risk disclosure statements of the relevant investment funds before making any investment decision. Investors should carefully consider whether an investment is suitable for them in view of their own investment objectives, investment experience, preferred investment tenor, financial situation, risk tolerance abilities, tax implications and other needs, etc., and should understand the nature, terms and risks of the investment products. Investors should obtain independent professional advice if they have concerns about their investment.
|Hang Seng Invest Express
| · Trade Hong Kong stocks, A-shares and US stocks with just one app
· $0 brokerage for buy/sell of stocks plus a chance to win 2 lots of HSCEI ETF (2828)
| (1) Promotion period of $0 brokerage offer is from 1 April 2022 to 30 June 2022. The offer is applicable to the designated transaction amount of HK stocks/A-shares for new securities customers and that for Preferred Banking customers is the first HKD500,000 transaction amount. For US stocks, the offer applies to the first 30 transactions. (2) Promotion period for the lucky draw offer of 2 lots of HSCEI ETF (2828) is from 10 May 2022 to 30 June 2022. This offer is provided by the Bank. However, please note that [HSCEI ETF (2828)] (the “ETF”) is managed by Hang Seng Investment Management Limited (which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hang Seng Bank), the ETF’s Trustee, Index Provider, one or more of the Participating Dealers and/or market makers currently also include members of the HSBC Group. Please refer to the Hong Kong Offering Document of the ETF for details of the conflicts of interest in respect of the ETF that may arise. New securities customers (including all the account holders of the new securities account) must not hold any securities account (personal/ joint) with the Bank within a period of 6 months preceding the account opening date. Investment involves risk. New securities customers (including all the account holders of the new securities account) must not hold any securities account (personal/ joint) with the Bank within a period of 6 months preceding the account opening date.
Important Risk Warnings
· Investors should note that investment involves risks. The prices of securities fluctuate, sometimes dramatically. The price of a security may move up or down, and may become valueless. It is as likely that losses will be incurred rather than profit made as a result of buying and selling securities.
· Foreign securities carry additional risks not generally associated with securities in the domestic market. The value or income (if any) of foreign securities may be more volatile and could be adversely affected by changes in many factors. Client assets received or held by the licensed or registered person outside Hong Kong are subject to the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant overseas jurisdiction which may be different from the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571) and the rules made thereunder. Consequently, such client assets may not enjoy the same protection as that conferred on client assets received or held in Hong Kong
|SimplyFund
|
| ^For details of SimplyFund promotion offer, please visit hangseng.com/simplyfundoffer. The Bank will draw one fund from the funds provided in the SimplyFund Account as the lucky draw gift. The product risk level of the funds (“Lucky Draw Funds”) to be drawn will be equal to or smaller than the Winner’s risk tolerance level as of 30 June 2022. For details of Lucky Draw Funds and the respective product risk level provided in the SimplyFund Account, please refer to the Terms and Conditions at hangseng.com/simplyfundoffer. The fund won by the Winner does not represent any investment advice from the Bank.
#Eligible customers must complete the first fund subscription of at least HKD3,000 with the designated promotion code via SimplyFund Account on Hang Seng Personal Banking mobile app successfully to enjoy cash reward of HKD50. If any customer failed to input the designated promotion code or provided a promotion code other than the designated promotion code in his/her fund subscription via SimplyFund Account during the Promotion Period, no cash reward will be offered.
Risk Disclosure of SimplyFund Account:
· Investors should note that all investments involve risks (including the possibility of loss of the capital invested), prices or value of investment fund units may go up as well as down and past performance information presented is not indicative of future performance. Investors should read carefully and understand the relevant offering documents of the investment funds (including the fund details and full text of the risk factors stated therein) and risk disclosure statements of the relevant investment funds before making any investment decision. Investors should carefully consider whether an investment is suitable for them in view of their own investment objectives, investment experience, preferred investment tenor, financial situation, risk tolerance abilities, tax implications and other needs, etc., and should understand the nature, terms and risks of the investment products. Investors should obtain independent professional advice if they have concerns about their investment.
· Not all of the investment funds that are distributed by Hang Seng Bank Limited (the “Bank”) are available in SimplyFund Account. Only specific funds are available for subscription with the SimplyFund Account. If you are looking for other investment funds or investment products, please visit our branches or our websites for more information.
· In respect of the investment funds available for subscription with the SimplyFund Account, they are provided either by the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Hang Seng Investment Management Limited, or by the Bank’s affiliate HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited.
|Hang Seng Foreign Exchange
|
|
|MPOWER card
|
|
“Trial mode*” refers to the theme of the promotion where offers can be enjoyed including the “Trial & Error” Limited-Edition Gifts.
Terms and Conditions apply to all the offers, for detail please refer to hangseng.com/trial. The promotion is intended for persons in Hong Kong.
Link to download photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1lV3Dc5k4S5G52RTIkXxRhJlKJUYm0_2A
Photo Captions:
- Ms Rannie Lee, Head of Wealth and Personal Banking at Hang Seng Bank (2nd left) and founders of Trial & Error Neo Yau (2nd right), Hui Yin (1st right) and So Chi Ho, encourage young millennials to take the first steps into financial management.
- Hang Seng invited Neo Yau, Hui Yin and So Chi Ho, the founders of the YouTube Channel “Trial & Error” to produce and participate in a special TV commercial to encourage the young millennials to extend their knowledge of wealth management and investment with “Trial mode*” while enjoying a variety of attractive offers.
- Customers who successfully applied through the Hang Seng Bank Personal Banking Mobile App and completed the specified tasks will receive a “Trial & Error” limited-edition gifts.
Comments