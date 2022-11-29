Happy Haul-idays With iShopChangi This Christmas With Up To 60% Off In Deals & More

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 November 2022 –From 1 November to 31 December 2022, celebrate the year-end festivities with iShopChangi , as it rings in the new year with a plethora of exciting deals this Christmas. With sitewide deals and exclusive curated gift sets from renowned brands , it will undoubtedly be a Happy Haul-iday full of treats for travellers and non-travellers alike.

Deals for Non-Travellers Not to Be Missed

Kicking things off for non-travellers on iShopChangi are the Christmas sitewide vouchers and exclusive promotions. Not an iShopChangi shopper yet? Now’s the season to join with an exclusive upsized voucher for new sign-ups. Lock in the discount codes below and cart out your favourite products at a steal!

For Non-Travellers Christmas Sitewide Vouchers From 12 Nov – 27 Dec 2022 Code Description XMAS10 10% off* with min. spend S$100, capped at S$30 XMAS15 15% off* with min. spend S$400, capped at S$120 XMAS18 18% off* with min. spend S$900, capped at S$250 12.12 Sitewide Vouchers From 10 – 14 Dec 2022 Code Description 1212FLASH15 15% off* with no min. spend, capped at S$50 1212FLASH20 20% off* with min. spend S$800, capped at S$300 Upsized New User Voucher From 1 Nov – 31 Dec: XMASNEW 30% off^ with no min. spend, capped at S$50 ^Limited to the first 1,000 new users per month.

*Product exclusions and other T&Cs apply.

Snap up sitewide deals this Christmas over a broad category of products, from beauty to home appliances. Non-travellers can expect great savings on beauty and health products like the Estée Lauder, with a specially curated Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Gel-Creme Beauty Set sold at S$118.99 (41% off the usual price of S$201). Accompanied by the Kinohimitsu Bird’s Nest Gift Set 8’s, retailing at S$99 (42% off the regular S$169.70 retail price), non-travellers can partake in the upcoming festive revelry with healthy, radiant skin.

Spice up the festive get-togethers with the Compendium Spirits “Palate” Miniatures Set. Inspired by local flavours, this sampling set will stun your guests with its intriguing flavours at only S$79.20 (10% down from its usual price of S$88). Retailing at S$59.90 (57% off the usual price of S$139), the c is set to fill the air with the scent of a warm breakfast. A perfect addition to the kitchen in and out of the festive season.

Don’t miss out on the 12.12 sitewide vouchers either, where you can pick up holiday exclusives like Estée Lauder Micro Essence Treatment Lotion Ultimate Blockbuster Set (Sakura Ferment) retailing at S$301 (58% off the usual price of S$680). If not, the Glenfiddich 15 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky Festive Gift Pack at S$139 (18% off the usual price of $169) could make an excellent liquor set to bust out during the festivities.

Advent Month Flash Deals to Catch for Travellers

Travellers not only have flights to catch – with sitewide vouchers going up to 20% off, it’s time to fill your carts with tax and duty-free goodies at incredibly unbelievable prices. What’s more, there will be a five-day Christmas flash sale at the beginning of December! Check out the codes below to grab huge discounts on your favourite buys.

Christmas Sitewide Vouchers (For Travellers Only) From 1 Nov – 31 Dec 2022 Code Description XMASTR12 12% off* min. spend S$400, capped at S$60 XMASTR15 15% off* min. spend S$600, capped at S$100 XMASTR20 20% off* min. spend S$1,000, capped at S$250 – Gift with Purchase^: Get exclusive Changi Airport Traffic Control Tower Pins with min. spend of S$300 – Purchase with Purchase^: Get exclusive Packing Cubes at S$8 with min. spend of S$80 ^While stocks last 5-Day Christmas Flash Sale Sitewide Vouchers (For Travellers Only) From 1 – 5 Dec 2022 Code Description FLASHTR12 S$12 off* with no min. spend. Limited to 3 redemptions per user.

*Product exclusions and other T&Cs apply.

From spirits to skincare, travelling iShopChangi shoppers can expect a wide range of deals to choose from! Look forward to shaving 5% off premier whiskies like the Martell XO B 40% 1000ml, which retails at S$452.20 after a 5% off from the usual price of S$476. Another highlight for travellers is the sought-after Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro — a must-have now that it is going at S$35 (30% off the usual price S$50).

A Celebration for Both Travellers and Non-Travellers

Both travellers and non-travellers can further enjoy a birthday exclusive 15% off voucher and up to 3% rebate with a Changi Rewards membership. A S$5 Welcome Voucher awaits for new signs up on Changi Pay too.

Travellers may place their orders between 30 days in advance and up to 12 hours before flying, and pick up their purchases from the Collection Centres across the departure halls of all terminals at Singapore Changi Airport. Alternatively, provide a Singapore residential address for delivery. Till 31 January 2023, they can also redeem 20% off at checkout, with no minimum spend, capped at S$20, with the code , which can be applied up to two times.

Non-travellers can cart out at duty-absorbed prices on iShopChangi and have their items delivered to them for free when they spend at least S$59 and provide a local residential address for delivery.

Hashtag: #iShopChangi

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.