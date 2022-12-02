HDBank to issue $500m worth of convertible bonds and lift its FOL to 20%

HDBank is also seeking approval to increase the foreign ownership limit from 18 per cent to 20 per cent.

In 2020 and 2021 the lender has issued convertible bonds worth $325 million to well-known financial institutions including Affinity Equity Partners, IFC, DEG and Leapfrog Investments, according to announcement on the Bank’s website.

Bondholders may choose to convert their bonds into common shares of the Bank.

Proceeds from the issuance will help the bank supplement its medium- and long-term capital, and get ready for high growth plans in line with its strategy.

At the same time the proceeds will help enhance the lender’s asset quality indicators, capital adequacy ratio, and get it ready to soon adopt Basel III standards.

HDBank currently has charter capital of VNĐ25.3 trillion (US$1.02 billion).

The maximum foreign ownership limit (FOL) is to be lifted from 18 per cent to 20 per cent. HDB shares receive strong interest from foreign institutional investors who net purchased more than 21 million of HDB shares this year and the FOL of 18 per cent has been reached.

At a recent conference, Chairman Kim Byoungho said HDBank received strong interest from foreign investors as their third quarter business results were the best ever. HDBank forecasts its pretax profit to exceed 10 trillion dong this year, up 25% year-over-year.

Despite the market volatility, HDBank maintains its B1 credit rating, its non-performing loan ratio is among the healthiest in the industry and it tops the industry in profitability and capital adequacy ratio.

About HDBank

Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank, HOSE:HDB) was established in 1990, making it among the first commercial banks in Vietnam.

After 32 years of operations, HDBank is now one of the leading retail, SME and consumer banks in Vietnam. It has solid fundamentals, good track record of growth, and is accelerating digital transformation to leverage its highly potential customer ecosystem.