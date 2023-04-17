Healthy Food for Healthier Students

Revolution Foods supplies healthy breakfasts, lunches, after-school snacks and refreshments for before and after sports activities to schools in the United States. Its fresh, nourishing food is delivered to underserved communities and schools across the country. Based in California, the company serves 2.5 million meals a week in more than 1,000 establishments. Most of its customers are public schools and approximately 80% of its meals go to low-income students.

The idea behind Revolution Foods is that better food enables a better mind and body. The company realizes that a variety of vegetables and fruit are vital to providing kids with essential vitamins and nutrients. So its meals include various fresh vegetables and fruit, but also whole grains, low-fat dairy products and lean protein, with limited amounts of salt, sugar and saturated fat, trans fat and dietary cholesterol. The lunches for the children in kindergarten to 5th grade (up to 10-11 years of age) have between 550 and 650 calories, those for the youngsters in grades 6 to 8 (up to the age of 14) range between 600 and 700 calories, and those for the high school students in grades 9 to 12 (up to the age of 18) include 750 to 850 calories.

But Revolution Foods doesn’t just deliver balanced ready-to-eat meals. The company’s all-natural policy prohibits the use of artificial flavors and colors or preservatives and sweeteners in its preparations. It also caters to food allergies for pupils who cannot eat dairy, soy, peanut, tree-nut, fish, shellfish, egg or wheat products. The meals are made daily in regional culinary centers.

Investors have liked Revolution Foods’ vision and concept of addressing health issues in low-income communities. The company has raised more than $100 million in private funding since it was founded in 2006. It projects revenues of $150 million this year.

