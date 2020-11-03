Herbalife Nutrition Commemorates the Inaugural Year of “Nutrition for Zero Hunger”, the Initiative to End World Hunger

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 November 2020 – Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF), a premier global nutrition company, is commemorating the first year of its Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative. Nutrition for Zero Hunger is a global program that is aligned with the second United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal, which seeks to end hunger in all its forms by 2030 and to achieve food security and improved nutrition.

Globally, more than 2 billion people worldwide do not have access to enough, nutritious food. The global population continues to grow, with the need for food expected to increase accordingly. Through the Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative, Herbalife Nutrition is working with partners to provide resources, meals and education to help feed those in need.

In support of Herbalife Nutrition nonprofit partners’ critical programs and education campaigns, Nutrition for Zero Hunger to date has:

Made available nearly 700,000 nutritious meals to children and families.

Delivered more than 500,000 servings of donated products and 3,500 pounds of food to families in need

Provided 47,000 women with breastfeeding and nutrition education for healthy child development

Provided 40,000 children with essential dietary supplements to reduce nutrient deficiency and support healthy child development

“Herbalife Nutrition’s Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative has been helpful in alleviating hunger, but we have a long way to go in building a world where everyone has access to quality food,” said Alan Hoffman, Executive Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs, Herbalife Nutrition. “Eradicating hunger will take the combined efforts of governments, non-profits and corporations working together and we will continue working with all interested parties to ensure everyone has access to nutrition.”

The global pandemic is fueling food insecurity and according to a recent report from the United Nations, an additional 132 million people are likely to face food insecurity by the end of 2020. Now more than ever, there is an urgent need to provide at-risk populations with access to healthy, nutritious food.

In its first year, the initiative announced partnerships with global nonprofit partners who are recognized for their impact in addressing world hunger, including Feed the Children, The Hunger Project, Chrysalis, National Hispanic Council on Aging and the Chinese Red Cross Foundation. Through these partnerships, Herbalife Nutrition is working to help take hunger to zero by providing good nutrition and educational resources to communities in need.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people’s lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

About Nutrition for Zero Hunger

Through Nutrition for Zero Hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is helping tackle rising global hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition. As a leader in the nutrition industry, we are committed to addressing this need through combined efforts for access to healthy nutrition and nutrition education. Nutrition for Zero Hunger aligns with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal #2, which calls for bold action to end malnutrition in all its forms by 2030, as well as solutions to end global hunger and improve nutrition worldwide. The initiative addresses global hunger, food security and malnutrition through key commitments to ensure greater access, education and empowerment of healthy nutrition worldwide.