Heritage Collection Opens Flagship Hotel in Boat Quay Riverfront

BOAT QUAY, SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 September 2021 – Heritage Collection opened its latest branch to the public on 20 August 2021. The newly launched hotel is a flagship of the recognized boutique hotel chain and serviced apartments provider. It is the only hotel situated along Boat Quay‘s riverfront. Spanning across 4 shophouse units, the hotel houses over 40 first-rate rooms inside. Heritage Collection on Boat Quay (Quayside Wing) boasts a chinoiserie theme through its architectural elements and interior furnishings.

Guests can safely stay in the hotel because along with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), lodging establishments are working hand in hand to strictly implement safety precautions and other helpful guidelines into their systems—following those that are indicated in STB‘s Safe Management Measures for Hotels and Hostels.

Heritage Collection on Boat Quay (Quayside Wing) has also replaced the Collection‘s use of keyfob access with a more convenient yet secure and fuss-free mobile self check-in system, allowing guests to safely lock and enter their rooms with only a mobile key access.

Currently, Heritage Collection is offering a 30% off on all rooms in the new hotel in Boat Quay. Anyone can avail of the discount through a unique promo code: STAYWITHHC76. The promo is applicable on bookings made until September 12, 2021 and for stays until October 31, 2021. Beyond this limited time promotion, the hotel offers a 10% discount with their ongoing promo code: STAYWITHHC. They also have weekly flash deals for weekend getaways on their Instagram and Facebook pages.

Since the enforcement of restrictions for international travel in 2020, the hospitality sector in Singapore has been flogged left and right by the effects of the pandemic. Without traveling tourists, hotels receive little to no guests, making it hard for companies to sustain operations and even personnel. The series of lockdowns made staycation popular among locals who are seeking ways to temporarily escape reality by going on short trips and spending a few days in in-country hotels. Currently, the pent-up demand for staycation bookings is what have kept lodging establishments afloat since the past year. Despite the pandemic, Heritage Collection was able to sustain its operations and even expand the business by opening up more branches nationwide.

With boutique hotels implementing safety protocols across all of its chains, people are determined to take their days off to unwind in a place apart from their home. In a survey conducted by the Singapore Management University’s (SMU) Institute of Service Excellence, it has been well noted that Singaporean residents are keen and more than willing to go and spend on staycations more frequently than usual, with The Straits Times even stating that: “Sixty-three per cent of the 450 participants surveyed said they would maintain or increase the frequency of staycations while 71 per cent said they would spend the same amount or more.”

Heritage Collection, which has received sky-high ratings in known global travel platforms like Agoda, Booking.com, Expedia, Trip.com, Airbnb, and TripAdvisor, will be opening up another branch in the Kampong Glam area soon. Offering transient rooms that come with all-inclusive and flexible lease terms, it is the optimal choice for those who want to go on a staycation trip for work, leisure, or any other purpose.

About Heritage Collection:

Heritage Collection is a homegrown shophouse boutique hotel chain and serviced apartments provider in Singapore. Each Heritage Collection property has a heritage theme, and is located in Singapore‘s cultural districts and business districts. Heritage Collection‘s signature features include complimentary laundry facilities, fully equipped kitchenette, weekly housekeeping, personal guest experience managers, complimentary high-speed WiFi, and 24 hours CCTV protection. The apartments at Heritage Collection are clean, modern and cozy, and are stocked with the essentials needed for a comfortable stay. The apartment categories range from loft to studios, and even two-bedroom apartments. Heritage Collection offers flexible lease terms with a minimum accommodation of 3 months for their serviced apartments to meet the needs of guests at affordable rates. Heritage Collection‘s service has been recognized by online travel agents, receiving a rating of over 90% on Booking.com, Expedia and Trip.com, and also achieved superhost status on Airbnb.

To enjoy a staycation in a heritage-themed boutique hotel located in Singapore’s civil and cultural districts, visit Heritage Collection.

#HeritageCollection