HKD.com to Launch 10,000 sq. ft. Flagship Store at the Heart of Kowloon

Welcomes HK Government’s Public Consultation on Virtual Asset Exchange Services

Aspires to Develop a Digital Asset Ecosystem in Collaboration with Industry Peers

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 November 2020 – HKD.com, the first digital asset exchange to combine both an online platform and a sizable physical store in Hong Kong, announces that a flagship store of close to 10,000 sq.ft., located at the heart of Kowloon, will be put into service by the end of this year. HKD.com is poised to be the only digital asset trading platform in Hong Kong with a mega-sized exchange store to provide 24/7 trading and exchange services for almost 10 mainstream cryptocurrencies.

Mr. Kelvin Yeung, founder and CEO of HKD.com, said, “Digital asset has evolved into an international hedging tool and is now an indispensable part of global asset portfolio management. We believe that Hong Kong, as an international financial centre, is expected to see a surge in the demand for digital asset transactions and related services. We see tremendous potential in this sector and are committed to facilitating digital asset transactions and popularising their applications. With a high-caliber team combining the expertise from areas such as fintech, blockchain and digital asset exchange, coupled with an international standard network security infrastructure and multi-authentication technology, we offer investors a highly secure and reliable platform for a wide range of cryptocurrency transactions. We aspire to establish a Hong Kong homegrown world-class digital asset exchange with a complementary ecosystem.”

As an industry forerunner, HKD.com’s flagship store, situated in a prime location on Nathan Road, Kowloon, will have its grand opening by the end of this year. The three-storey exchange, occupying close to 10,000 sq.ft., will make HKD.com one of the largest digital asset exchanges in Hong Kong. Upon its opening, it will offer a full range of services such as digital currencies wallet top-up, digital currencies purchase, account opening, transfers, etc. Investors will also be able to enjoy personalised consultation and introduction to digital asset trading training at the store.

To further promote the usage and application of digital assets in everyday lives, HKD.com plans to install 20 cryptocurrency ATMs in Hong Kong in the next 12 months, which will place HKD.com at the top of the league table by the number of ATMs it owns and operates, hence allowing buyers to conveniently deposit, withdraw or transact at any of these ATM spots.

HKD.com welcomes the Hong Kong Government’s launch of a 3-month public consultation on legislative proposals of a licensing regime for virtual assets trading earlier this month. It is of the view that the consultation will help define a clear operational framework for the industry and will therefore be beneficial to the development of operators with strong capabilities as a whole. HKD.com calls on the industry to express their views on the regime and to work together to build a favourable ecosystem for the long-term development of the industry. HKD.com has embarked on the preparation work for relevant licence applications and has obtained a number of licences from several countries and regions. It will actively participate in the public consultation launched by Hong Kong government and evaluate necessary steps required.

“HKD.com is dedicated to driving the development of the digital asset ecosystem and the fintech industry in Hong Kong in three directions – from virtual to physical, from limited application to everyday use, and from online-based to an O2O service-centric experience. Our passionate and energetic team is devoted to identifying and nurturing potential fintech talents. We will bring forth even more diversified services to promote the development of digital assets in Hong Kong and contribute to making Hong Kong a world-leading smart fintech hub,” said Kelvin Yeung.





Introduction about HKD.com

Functions of the Online Platform – 24/7 trading and exchange – Real time quotation – Latest traded price Supporting Platform Website： https://www.hkd.com/ iOS： Android：

Supporting cryptocurrencies BTC/USDT、ETH/USDT、EOS/USDT、BCH/USDT、XRP/USDT、LTC/USDT、TRX/USDT、BSV/USDT Offline Service – Close to 10,000 sq. ft. physical exchange centre to be open by the end of this year – Plans to install 20 digital currency ATM in HK in the next 12 months – Launch a cryptocurrency POS system network, to empower the use of digital currencies for direct payment of goods and services at retail points, achieving popularization of digital currencies

About HKD.com

Established in Hong Kong, HKD.com is a world-class digital asset exchange platform with dedication to achieve physicalisation and popularisation of digital assets in Hong Kong. HKD.com is seen as one of the most comprehensive digital asset exchanges in Hong Kong with a highly secure online exchange platform as well as an close to 10,000 sq. ft. physical flagship exchange centre located in the COB of Hong Kong. HKD.com also installs numerous cryptocurrency ATMs in Hong Kong and launches a POS system to promote cryptocurrency payment, enabling investors a convenient and reliable digital finance experience.

HKD.com Website：

https://www.hkd.com/

HKD.com Mobile Apps download：

iOS：

Android：