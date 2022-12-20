Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park recognised with platinum certificate in HKGBC’s BEAM Plus Neighbourhood

Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park has attained Platinum certificate at the BEAM Plus Neighbourhood Version 1.0 with the award’s highest rating.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 20 December 2022 – Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park (HSITP) has attained Platinum certificate at the BEAM Plus Neighbourhood Version 1.0 with the award’s highest rating.

Mr. Patrick Siu, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park Limited congratulates project teams. Patrick says, “We managed to acheive this through the Project Team’s hard work, determination, and overall excellent performance. We are now committed to putting these vision and design into reality.”

Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park aims to develop Lok Ma Chau Loop into a resource efficient, low-carbon, and climatic resilient district in a smart, green and resilient approach to achieve a sustainable future-proofing city.

Based on the master planning study, HSITP has achieved Platinum Rating at BEAM Plus Neighbourhood (ND) with the highest Overall Score among the other existing ND projects. This award has recognized HSITP’s significant contribution to green building development and sustainability in Hong Kong.

Initiated by the Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKBGC), BEAM Plus Neighbourhood is a green rating tool that helps define performance criteria for the masterplan of a development project through a range of sustainability indicators – Site, Materials and Waste, Energy, Water, Outdoor Environmental Quality, Innovation and Additions, and Community – with an emphasis on socio-economic and environmental aspects. It was developed to encourage environmental sustainability and the incorporation of public space design in the master planning stages of a development project.

Find out more information about HSITP’s BEAM Plus Neighbourhood project here: https://greenbuilding.hkgbc.org.hk/projects/view/464

