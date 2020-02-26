How the internet changed the best slot machines

We all know that the internet changed slot machines forever, which once were loved well by gamblers and pub goers alike in the casinos, arcades and pubs all over the UK that just wanted to have a bit of fun, and during a time where getting a win was just an added bonus so that you could get some money for more beer or you could win some arcade tickets for more prizes like key rings, teddy bears and sweet treats.

But now we live in the digital era, and what this means is that everything is accessible to pretty much everyone at any time just so long as there is a working internet connection around, which normally, there is. Living in the digital age that we do, things have changed. This notion really applies to slot machines and how the internet changed slot machines forever can be pegged down to a few things really. Some of the best slots games are found and enjoyed by players at Wizard Slots.

The main things that helped the internet change slot machines forever

The world of online gaming and slot machines have changed a lot over the years, after having first launched in the 90s with a selection of just 18 games, we are now over saturated with choice and gaming options to take advantage of.

As well as this, the online gaming land scape has caved to the wave of digitisation and graphic led gaming technologies of today – syncing our wins up to our social media pages for example to announce any games we have managed to get the better of that day, or not.

Slot machine games have changed too, because we can log in and play which ever one we want when ever and where ever we want to, which we could not do before. This is thanks to the rise in casino apps and the internet, and in particular slot games are a fan favourite amongst those who do like to log in and game online when the moment strikes.

We want what we want, yesterday

Convenience is king, and we all know this to be a truth in life, especially when it comes to something like gaming which is enjoyed recreationally. And, what could possibly be more convenient when you want to find a game to play than simply heading over to an online casino and logging in.

It gets better though. Not only do you just head to the internet, find a game you like, and log in – but once you have done that, it is even easier after the first visit to play a game as all of your details will be autosaved, so next time all that you do is go to the site, and pick a game to play, if you do not head straight to the one you played in the first instance that is.

This is of course a lot easier, and in many if not all cases, a lot cheaper than going out to the casino or pub and putting down money to play a game that is far from home. That is the other thing, with online games and any game played through the internet really, over any device, you can play anywhere and that is something which really gives online gaming a great USP.

The evolution of digital life has made us less sociable

The way we interact with one another these days now that digital has taken over our lives, or more accurately, our smartphones have, has really changed from back in the day when smart phones and all of the social media apps that come with these did not exist.

It is not that we are all an anti social bunch, but the truth is that popularity has got a price and now really privacy is a luxury – it has been proven that people in general, in particular those around the millennial age would rather screen time than actual real life face time. This makes sense, and with social anxiety also now on the rise more so than ever, it is not hard to see why.

In the same way there are people out there like us who love the hustle and bustle of shoulder rubbing in the city, there are people out there like us who despise it – and the same can be said for those who enjoy going to a casino or anywhere else a game can be played.

But that is not to say that the internet has made us anti social or that online gaming is anti social as in fact, the opposite of this can be said. Most, if not all, online gaming hubs, apps and casinos do have a social community, wherein players gaming online will regularly enjoy chatting to one another about the gaming experience they are having overall and here they will also likely go about sharing handy hints and tips.

What else has the internet changed with gaming?

Not only taking into account all of the above points, but it is also worth bearing in mind that most of us do not really have the confidence that it takes to just go up to somebody and suddenly start having a good long conversation, chatting about this that and the other. Plus, some of us just do not want to.

When you are gaming online, you also have the advantage of a greater focus. Casinos in real life have been designed to distract you, and if you are chatting to every Tom, Dick and Sally in the house then you will probably find yourself not as focussed on the game in hand.

Another notable way that the internet has slot machines is with the gaming options available to us. Not only are there more now than ever before, but online slot machines have become more and more themed to the kinds of pop culture media we are used to.

For example, there is a multitude of games available to play which include vampires, and there are plenty that are themed around our favourite rock bands and movies that we all knew and loved growing up.

