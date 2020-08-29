How to Adopt a Beneficial DevOps Model

If your company is considering adopting a DevOps Model, there are many advantages to multiple departments of your company. This model focuses on culminating the various market cultures, philosophies, tools, and practices that would elevate an organization’s efficiency to deliver quality services or products that satisfy every customer criterion.

When you do a DevOps Market Analysis , it allows great insight into what companies to invest in and how to maximize the benefits of the DevOps market. The market targets improving the quality of service while causing the least stress or effort to infrastructure management.

Every company should consider the speed of providing services as a top priority, seeing how speed, productivity, and customer satisfaction are deeply linked. DevOps models aim to ensure all three aspects of this link are catered to with maximum speed.

This is also why so many DevOps Market analysis reports come out every year, telling you how to integrate with such models.

DevOps Model and Practices

When you transition to a DevOps model, the company needs to require a strong ability to change the cultural practices and mindsets that dwell on the traditional methods and software. It is all about removing the barriers between two traditionally co-linked teams, which are developed and operations. This is how the name DevOps was coined.

With the help of this model, both teams would work together to optimize productivity and reliability if developers and operators. This model aims to increase the frequency and quality of communications amidst the two and thereby increase the efficiency of services provides.

DevOps providers also take over full ownership of their services, even beyond the roles they are hired to do. Quality assurance and security teams would also be tightly linked with these teams so that regardless of an organization’s structure, the teams would view the entire process of development, and infrastructure becomes a part of their responsibilities.

Practices:

A few key practices that are followed by a DevOps model ensure that it brings a minimum amount of success rates. These practices help organizations innovate their ideas and products faster, with the means of automation and streamlining different software in the development or operations process. Most of these practices run on having the right tools and philosophies.

One of the most fundamental practice is to perform smaller but more frequent updates, so organizations can constantly be moving while giving employees good adjustment times. They are usually incremental, which is preferred to the occasional drastic updates that are usually performed under traditional and more haphazard practices. Small and frequent updates are less risky, provide quick identification of deployment error, and are easier to check and fix bugs.

Organizations may use micro-service architecture to make applications more flexible and more capable of enabling quicker innovations. This architecture decouples larger applications and complex systems into simple and independent projects.

Applications are broken down into simpler functions or services separately and each service is scoped into a single task or function which can operate as an individual service but seamlessly fits into the whole system. The architecture can reduce the coordination of updating, and each service is paired with small and flexible teams who take over the responsibility for certain services. This allows the organization to move much more quickly and optimize their services.

The combination of these micro-servers and an increase in the frequency of release rate leads to significant deployments, which will present operational changes. This is why this model has practices like continuous integration and delivery to solve the issues and let the organization deliver reliably and continue to deliver quality products.

The following are the most commonly used and popular DevOps practices:

Continuous Integration

Continuous Delivery

Microservices

Infrastructure as Code

Monitoring and Logging

Communication and Collaboration

With the help of these practices, organizations can deliver faster and more reliable updates and services to their clients.

Drivers of the DevOps Market –

DevOps Market Analysis explains the multiple driving factors that have led to the formation and popularity of the DevOps market. Those driving contributors are:

Adoption of Automated Software: There is an increasing need for automation due to the growing economic and industrial conditions of many of the developing nations. Using a test automation framework to transition to the model and implementing an automated software release framework is said to enable it to cater to the rollout schedules in trading applications.

Primary deployment mode is Hybrid Cloud: DevOps in Hybrid cloud allows rapid and flexible provisioning of services and offer affordable pricing offsets the total cost of ownership of infrastructure and development. The hybrid cloud closes the gap between I.T and Businesses thereby improving agility and efficiency while delivering I.T resources at low costs.

Shifting to a DevOps model can bring your company a lot of benefits if you choose the right one for you. A thorough look into the DevOps Market Analysis can help you find what your company needs.

Also published on Medium.