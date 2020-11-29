HSBC to launch future skills programme for People of Determination in UAE

The project – which will launch on 3 December 2020, International Day of Persons with Disabilities – will train and accredit 45 students in three different courses over six months. The participants will be certified by the Atton Institute in public speaking, presentation skills and business etiquette.

The HSBC Inclusion Project will help develop and enhance the future skills and employability of a cohort of People of Determination, in collaboration with Mawaheb, a Dubai-based art studio for adults with special needs.

The students will be provided the opportunities to practice their newly acquired skills through virtual and physical platforms, including as hosts and participants as part of HSBC’s programme at Expo 2020; HSBC is a founding partner of the UK Pavilion.

Abdulfattah Sharaf, Chief Executive Officer, UAE & Head of International, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, said: “We are excited to be able to incorporate the HSBC Inclusion Project into the upcoming World Expo in Dubai. The project supports the UAE’s pledge to leave no one behind as we strive for a more sustainable future.”

The development of the course was financed by HSBC’s sustainability fund and is the first for adults of determination in the UAE. Given the COVID-19 impacts, all training will be hosted through virtual channels.

Sabrin Rahman, Regional Head of Sustainability, Middle East North Africa and Turkey at HSBC, said: “Both future skills training and support for people of determination are hugely important elements of our community outreach in the UAE. The Inclusion Project will enable the participants to learn, practice and achieve new goals, which ultimately will improve their employability. We have a long partnership with Mawaheb and this is another wonderful opportunity to promote the importance of enhancing future skills learning.”

HSBC’s Middle East headquarters, HSBC Tower in Downtown Dubai, will recognise the launch of the project on 3 December by turning purple. As part of HSBC Group activities to recognise International Day of Disabled Persons, several HSBC sites around the world are turning their buildings purple to drive awareness, with the colour recognised as a symbol for people with disabilities.

