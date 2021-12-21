logo
IHC acquires Al Qudra Holding

International Holding Company (IHC) has announced today the acquisition of a majority and controlling stake in Al Qudra Holding PJSC (AQH).

The acquisition will enable IHC to broaden its portfolio in the real estate, services, and hospitality area. Al Qudra Holding has built out a large portfolio of customers since its founding in 2005, including Manarah Bay, a multi-usage project covering about 52,000 square metres, in Abu Dhabi and Barary Ain Al Fayda Development in Al Ain, a project comprises 2,500 residential units.

The company currently has more than 12 subsidiaries spread across real estate, services, hospitality, investments and oil and gas sectors.

Al Qudra Holding PJSC operates as an investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Al Qudra focuses its investments and strategic partnerships in nationally essential sectors, such as oil and gas, banking, and finance. As part of its diversification strategy, the company has investments in selected industries, such as real estate, services, and hospitality.

