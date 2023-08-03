Immigration services firm makes Dubai acquisition

Arabian Post Staff

Immigration services provider Envoy Global announced the acquisition of UAE immigration services firm Sesam Immigration. The announcement is the latest expansion by Envoy of its global footprint in strategic markets around the world.

Sesam specializes in immigration services to local and international corporations operating in the UAE. The firm has existed for over two decades and has a suite of services, including immigration and visa solutions, business travel, HR consulting and more.

The UAE is increasingly important for international corporations as a global hub for foreign talent. This expansion gives Envoy a regional headquarters in the GCC region and positions the company for growth throughout the Middle East. With its acquisition of Sesam, Envoy continues to strengthen its offering, delivering U.S. immigration services through affiliated law firm Corporate Immigration Partners, P.C., with in-house immigration practices in Canada, Singapore, the UK, Ireland and now the UAE and a network of trusted partners across the globe.