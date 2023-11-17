logo
Just in:
Charting New Heights: OMIKAMI Eyes $64 Billion Market Cap, Merging AI Innovation with DeFi Revolution // Retail Inflation For Agricultural, Rural Workers Marginally Up In October // Tesla, Auto MNCs Likely To Get Relief On Local Value Addition // Kickstarter Launch: ScavBots Unveils Cutting-Edge Robotic Pool Cleaner for Ultimate Efficiency and Performance // GDP Growth To Rise To 6.5 Per Cent In FY25: Goldman Sachs // IoT Stack On Lines Of Aadhaar, UPI In The Works // SurgeGraph Launches Product AI: Ultimate AI Writing Tool For High-Converting Product Review Articles // Supreme Court warns Punjab, Delhi govts on stubble burning // Illegal Flow Of Cash And Kind Is A Warning For 2024 Election // UK Stance On Agri GI Items Remains Hurdle In FTA Talks With India // Myanmar Military Junta Losing Vital Regions In Battle With Pro-Democracy Rebels // FBS and SUKA Society Make an Impact: New Classroom and School Kits for Sabah Students // Cong Rajasthan manifesto focus on caste census, 7 guarantees // I.N.D.I.A dreams seem crushed in Rajasthan over seat sharing // “A Fairytale Christmas” Is Coming To Pacific Place! Experience A Magical Adventure Like No Other This Season // Appier empowers brands to gain a competitive edge in the AI revolution by targeting five key marketing objectives // Net Exports Likely A Growth Push In Q2 Despite Drop In Goods Shipments // Free Food Grains To The Poor Are Unlikely To Win Elections // Karnataka flays Centre for refusing drought relief // Why Sacking Of A Single Man Is Rocking The Global Big Tech Operations? //
HomeIndia PoliticsIndian Economy Still Not Out Of Woods, Says RBI
India Politics
0 likes

Indian Economy Still Not Out Of Woods, Says RBI

indian economy still not out of woods says rbi

MUMBAI: Retail inflation has moderated due to monetary policy action and supply side interventions but the Indian economy is still ‘not out of the woods yet and have miles to go’, said the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monthly bulletin on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are not out of the woods yet and have miles to go, but (inflation) readings of around 5% and 4.9% in September and October, respectively, are a welcome relief from the average of 6.7% in 2022-23 and 7.1% in July-August 2023,” the RBI said in its ‘State of the Economy’ article in the bulletin.

Retail inflation came down to 4.9% in October from the average of 6.7% in 2022-23 and 7.1% in July-August 2023 but remained above the RBI’s 4% target. The central bank expects inflation to average 5.4% in 2023-24.

The bulletin noted that tightening financial conditions is a significant risk to the global outlook going forward. “In India, the momentum of the change in GDP is sequentially expected to be higher in Q3, 2023-24, with festival demand remaining ebullient,” the article authored by a team lead by RBI deputy governor Michael Debabrata Patra said.

The demand appears to be resilient with the government’s infrastructure spending, an uptick in private capex, automation, digitalisation and indigenisation providing a boost. The RBI also said the calibrated normalisation of surplus liquidity and robust credit growth strengthened transmission during the current tightening phase, although the transmission is still not complete.

The transmission of rates to term deposits has been robust, while savings deposit rates have exhibited rigidity the central bank said. The article further said India’s external sector has remained viable, with a modest Current Account Deficit (CAD) financed by resilient capital flows, one of the least volatile currencies in the world and a healthy level of foreign exchange reserves.

The momentum of growth has picked up, taking GDP well above pre-pandemic levels to becoming the fifth-largest economy in the world at market exchange rates, it added. “Steadfast policy initiatives are showing results, with the financial sector exhibiting soundness and supporting the credit needs of a resurgent economy,” it said.

Source: The Financial Express

The post Indian Economy Still Not Out Of Woods, Says RBI first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Newswire by MarketersMEDIA
Newswire by MarketersMEDIA
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Just in:
Cong Rajasthan manifesto focus on caste census, 7 guarantees // I.N.D.I.A dreams seem crushed in Rajasthan over seat sharing // Appier empowers brands to gain a competitive edge in the AI revolution by targeting five key marketing objectives // UK Stance On Agri GI Items Remains Hurdle In FTA Talks With India // Net Exports Likely A Growth Push In Q2 Despite Drop In Goods Shipments // Myanmar Military Junta Losing Vital Regions In Battle With Pro-Democracy Rebels // Karnataka flays Centre for refusing drought relief // FBS and SUKA Society Make an Impact: New Classroom and School Kits for Sabah Students // Tesla, Auto MNCs Likely To Get Relief On Local Value Addition // Goa minister quits to accommodate ex-Cong MP // Free Food Grains To The Poor Are Unlikely To Win Elections // GDP Growth To Rise To 6.5 Per Cent In FY25: Goldman Sachs // The Curious Case Of Fake News About India Becoming Fourth Largest Economy // APAC cities continue to be some of the world’s most connected and prominent as emerging hubs in South Asia gain ground // Modi-Shah Trying Hard To Silence Tejashvi, Make Him Speak Against Nitish // Retail Inflation For Agricultural, Rural Workers Marginally Up In October // Illegal Flow Of Cash And Kind Is A Warning For 2024 Election // Why Sacking Of A Single Man Is Rocking The Global Big Tech Operations? // “A Fairytale Christmas” Is Coming To Pacific Place! Experience A Magical Adventure Like No Other This Season // Demand For Workspaces Eases On Global Downturn; Shift To Office Holds Hope //