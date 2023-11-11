logo
HomeIndia PoliticsIndustrial Growth Slows To 3-Month Low In September
India Politics
0 likes

Industrial Growth Slows To 3-Month Low In September

industrial growth slows to 3 month low in september

NEW DELHI: India’s industrial growth dropped more than expected in September to 5.8% from a 14-month high of 10.3% in the preceding month, hit by an unfavorable base effect magnified by a shift in the festival calendar. Excess rainfall in September also disrupted output, impacting growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Economists expect the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) to recover in October with festive season-related output and inventory lifting growth. The peak festive season in 2022 had been in October. That had shifted much of the pre-festive production to September. This year, Diwali is on November 12. The consensus expectation for September IIP was 7%.

“The (year-on-year) performance of a majority of the available high-frequency indicators improved in October 2023, relative to September 2023,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA, penciling in 7-10% IIP growth in October.

The government’s revenue collection from goods and services tax (GST) rose 13% in October, its fastest pace in 10 months, touching ₹1.72 lakh crore, supporting the call.

Overall passenger vehicle dispatches were up 16% in October, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Friday.

“The high-frequency indicators such as coal, power demand, steel and e-way bills grew in the range of 11-30% y-o-y, pointing to a continued progression of economic activity in October 2023,” said Ind-Ra economists Paras Jasrai and Sunil K Sinha. “This, along with the seasonal push owing to festive demand and a favorable base effect, would keep the IIP growth around 10% in October 2023.”

IIP is up 6% in the April-September period, with the manufacturing sector registering 5.7% growth.

“This does indicate steady growth for the year and, considering that things should improve or remain stable in the next few months,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda. “Industry appears to be on the right path provided consumption recovers.”

All three major sectors of the index registered lower growth in September. While electricity generation growth eased to 9.9% in September from 15.3% in the previous month, mining slowed from 12.3% to 11.5%.

Manufacturing saw the sharpest drop with growth slowing to 4.5% in September from 9.3% in the preceding month.

“While the moderation was broad-based across all sub-sectors and use-based categories, the performance of consumer goods was especially tepid at +1.0% and +2.7%, respectively, for durables and non-durables, resulting in the manufacturing sector’s performance trailing that of mining and electricity in September 2023,” said Nayar.

Sequentially, there was a decline across all three categories as well, with manufacturing easing 2% and electricity declining 6.6%.

“Encouragingly, output in the textiles sector rose in (year-on-year) terms for the third month in a row, similar to the improvement in corresponding exports,” said Rahul Bajoria, MD and head of EM Asia (ex-China) economics, Barclays.

Capital goods and consumer goods were the only industries to avert a sequential decline in September.

“Both consumer durables and capital goods grew sequentially (in contrast with other sectors and the headline which shrank month-on-month), though it remains to be seen if the trend will sustain,” Bajoria said.

Consumer non-durables declined 3.5% sequentially but registered a 2.7% rise annually.

“Rural demand has to be watched closely as the kharif crop could be sub-optimal,” said Sabnavis.

Source: The Economic Times

The post Industrial Growth Slows To 3-Month Low In September first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Just in:
Domestic Demand To Sustain India Growth In The Near Term, Says Moody’s // A fusion of traditional and modern Hong Kong-style egg dishes // Supreme Court Reads The Riot Act To The Governor Of AAP Led Punjab // By Around 2030, Indian Rupee Will Be A Global Hard Currency: Sanjeev Sanyal // SC Strictures Against Gubernatorial Abuse Must Bring Some Sense To Centre-State Ties // Humane’s Ai Pin is an AI-powered Wearable Device that Will Attempt to Replace Your Smartphone // Manish Tewari backs Murthy’s call for Sunday working // American And Western Diplomats Are Openly Supporting Opposition In Bangladesh // Showtime Wuhan // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 10 Nov 2023 // I&B Ministry Proposes To Bring OTT, Digital News Under New Legislation // RINL Sale: Bidders May Have To Pledge To Expand Unit; Some Land Parcels May Be Kept Out Of Deal // Goods Exports Rise For The First Time In Eight Months // Consumption, Infrastructure Could Light Up Samvat 2080: Experts // Steam Deck OLED Brings a Crispy, More Vibrant Gaming Experience to Valve’s Handheld Device // HKPC announces the key findings on the “Hong Kong AI Industry Development Study” // Emirates Group reports record profits of $2.7 billion // Industrial Growth Slows To 3-Month Low In September // Rahul assails money power that brought BJP to power in MP // Amid High Oil Prices, India Puts Onus Of Global Growth On OPEC //