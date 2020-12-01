Infor Launches Hospitality Management Cloud Solution based on Amazon Web Services in China to Spur Digital Transformation among Chinese Hotels

Rich capabilities allow hoteliers to centralize cross-platform hospitality management systems; AWS partnership ensures stability and security of data in the cloud

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach – 1 December 2020 – Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced the launch of Infor Hospitality Management Solution (HMS) in China together with AWS China (Ningxia) Region (operated by Ningxia Western Cloud Data — NWCD). The launch is aimed at helping more customers in China’s hospitality management industry rapidly implement seamless solutions that streamline operations, with the overall goal to provide enhanced guest services and experiences.

Infor HMS is a hotel property management system built for the cloud with the flexibility, security, efficiency and mobile capabilities to deliver a great guest experience. It provides a rich array of capabilities and functionalities to help enterprise users manage cross-platform, cross-brand and cross-location hospitality systems, while backed by the flexibility, reliability and security of hosting data in the AWS cloud.

Born in the cloud, the Infor HMS property management software allows employees to quickly access each booking and offer guests a rich experience.

Why AWS?

Infor chose AWS because of Infor’s focus on customer experience, which allowed it to offer better solutions for Chinese hoteliers by optimizing applications for performance on AWS.

AWS boasts globally leading cloud technology, providing customers with extensive and in-depth cloud services. Its delivery model, cost structure and operational excellence complement and enhance Infor’s solutions very well. The technical advantages and local service capabilities of AWS China (Ningxia) Region will ensure the smooth establishment and operation of Infor’s offerings in China, simplify the development and management of Infor China’s solutions, and enhance the stability and reliability of application systems. It will also improve the resilience and flexibility of hotel management systems when processing large amounts of data and high concurrent user traffic. AWS managed services simplifies system operation, maintenance and management, to allow enterprise developers to focus more on business challenges and innovation.

“I am very pleased that we could help Infor HMS solutions launch in the AWS China (Ningxia) Region,” said Wang Yong, General Manager of Ecosystem and Partners Department, Amazon Web Services China. “AWS has always been committed to leveraging global AWS cloud infrastructure to act as a technological bridge between Chinese companies and the world and vice versa. This partnership with Infor has been a win-win success. It has both helped Infor better expand in the Chinese market, while also allowing Chinese hotel services providers and global hotel services providers operating in China to utilize Infor’s leading hotel management solutions to accelerate their digital transformations and better serve guests worldwide.”

Currently, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is running Infor HMS in the cloud in its properties across Asia Pacific, including China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia.

Hospitality Management Partners Streamline Processes with Infor HMS

Many hospitality brands have already seen success with Infor HMS in the Asia Pacific region, among them — Mandarin Oriental Group, Swire Hotels and Artyzen Hospitality Group.

Last year, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group began implementing Infor HMS across its portfolio, which includes 33 properties to date. The changing needs of hospitality management personnel and guests have inspired the hotel group to migrate its hospitality management software to Infor’s modern cloud-based industry-specific solution. As technology becomes increasingly integrated into daily hospitality work, a number of processes can be streamlined in the areas of accounting, revenue management, and work orders.

“We truly appreciate the partnership we have experienced with Infor,” said Monika Nerger, Global CIO, Mandarin Oriental Group. “Their investment with AWS China is pivotal for our properties in China and helping us deliver the responsiveness, attention to detail, and legendary guest experience for which Mandarin Oriental is renowned.”

“The launch of Infor HMS in China will facilitate the digital transformations of local services partners in the hospitality industry,” said Eric Wong, Vice President, Infor APAC Hospitality. “Infor has a deep understanding of the challenges hospitality service providers face as they shift to fully digital processes, a change that is being accelerated under the current pandemic. With its multi-tenant architecture and the reliability of the AWS platform, Infor HMS offers customers flexible, stable and reliable capabilities that allow them to meet the digital challenges of today and the future head on.”

