Institutional Bitcoin ETF Holdings Slide Amid Market Rebalancing

Institutional holdings in U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds declined by 23% in the first quarter of 2025, falling from $27.4 billion to $21.2 billion. This marks the first quarterly decrease since the launch of these investment vehicles in January 2024.

The downturn is largely attributed to an 11% drop in Bitcoin’s price during the quarter, which significantly impacted the value of holdings. However, strategic repositioning by institutional investors also played a role, with some actively reducing their exposure to Bitcoin ETFs.

Analysis of Securities and Exchange Commission 13F filings indicates a shift in the composition of institutional investors. Financial advisors increased their share of Bitcoin ETF holdings, rising from 47% to 50%, while hedge funds reduced their stake from 41% to 32%. This suggests a move towards longer-term investment strategies by advisors, contrasted with profit-taking by hedge funds.

The unwinding of the basis trade—a strategy exploiting price differences between Bitcoin futures and spot markets—contributed to the reduction in hedge fund positions. As futures premiums compressed, the profitability of this arbitrage diminished, prompting firms like Millennium Management and Brevan Howard to adjust their holdings accordingly.

Despite the overall decline, corporate treasuries continued to accumulate Bitcoin. Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, led public firms in Bitcoin acquisition during the quarter, adding 81,785 BTC valued at over $8 billion. This brought the company’s total holdings to 553,555 BTC, underscoring a trend of corporations viewing Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset.