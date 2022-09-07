Investcorp leads $100m pre-IPO round

Arabian Post Staff

Alternative investment firm Investcorp announced that Investcorp Saudi Pre-IPO Growth Fund LP led the Pre-IPO round in privately-held TruKKer Holding Limited, MENA’s largest digital freight network with a leading position across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and neighboring countries. Investcorp led the initial close of this round with $51 million investment alongside new and existing investors.

This investment is part of the recently launched Investcorp Saudi Pre-IPO Growth Fund LP,

targeting equity growth capital investments across a range of companies primarily based in Saudi

Arabia with the potential to access the capital markets within 3 years. The fund provides investors

with an opportunity to gain exposure to growing and market-leading businesses in strategic, high

growth and underserved sub-sectors such as business services, transport and logistics, healthcare

and consumer.

The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are key markets for TruKKer and represent a

significant portion of the company’s revenues. The United Arab Emirates market has witnessed

strong growth over the years in large part due to the development of UAE – KSA cross border lanes

with over 30,000 annual shipments transported by TruKKer, a key value proposition as the

company continues to focus on scaling its network and looking to gain market share.

In 2008, Investcorp established a dedicated presence in Saudi Arabia, and TruKKer marks

Investcorp’s eighth investment in the country, with multiple successful public listings on the Saudi

Stock Exchange,

