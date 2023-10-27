logo
HomeIndia PoliticsIsha, Akash, Anant Get Shareholders’ Approval To Be Appointed On RIL Board
India Politics
0 likes

Isha, Akash, Anant Get Shareholders’ Approval To Be Appointed On RIL Board

MUMBAI: Shareholders of Reliance Industries Ltd have approved the appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani to the company’s board as Non-Executive Directors with the required majority.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Isha and Akash got approval from 98 per cent of shareholders, Anant got approval from 92 per cent of the shareholders.

Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., an international proxy advisory firm, had earlier recommended that shareholders vote against the proposal to appoint billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, on the board of the family-controlled Reliance Industries Ltd., underscoring concerns around succession planning at India’s largest company by market value.

“A vote against this resolution is warranted as Anant Ambani’s limited leadership/ board experience of around six years, raises concerns on his potential contribution to the board,” ISS said in an October 12 note.

With inputs from agencies.

The post Isha, Akash, Anant Get Shareholders’ Approval To Be Appointed On RIL Board first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
Real Estate & Construction
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Just in:
Sustainable Solutions: The Importance of Wastewater Treatment // P-Notes Investment Continues To Swell For Seventh Month On Robust Macros // Continuing Hostilities To Evidence Based Studies Mark Nine Years Of Modi Regime // Government Hints Against Hike In Fuel Prices // EC notice to Assam CM over ‘Akbar’ remarks // Narendra Modi Is In Contest Against The Congress In All Five Assemblies Polls // US To Withdraw Key Proposal On Digital Trade // ED arrests Bengal minister in ration scam // Baden Bower PR Agency Reports 685% YoY Revenue Growth, Outpacing Industry CAGR of 6% // Create New Domains That Can Be Followed By Other Countries: PM To Telecom Companies // India’s First National Trade Union AITUC Approaches Its Foundation On October 31 // EC curbs govt’s Bharat Sankalp Yatra in poll states // Siam Paragon Showcases Thailand’s Creative Soft Power at Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2023 (BIFW2023) // Resurgent Congress Is Confident Before Assembly Elections // Conflux‘s Hong Kong Office Officially Opens, Ushering in a New Chapter of Global Growth // RBI To Call Out Liquidity Skew With Bankers // MP minister in row over Hema Malini dance remark // UN Secretary General chooses Omar Al Olama to membership of the High-Level Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence // Maroon 5 to headline at the 8Wonder Music Festival, Vinpearl Phu Quoc // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 27 Oct 2023 //