J. Rotbart & Co: Top 5 Reasons to Invest in Gold

What’s gold good for? That’s the question the guys at J. Rotbart & Co get asked all the time from skeptical friends and family members of ours who aren’t yet familiar with gold investing, or haven’t yet been convinced to add it to their investment portfolio as one of their assets – so we thought we’d share some of our top 5 reasons why you should invest in gold!

1) Gold is timeless

Gold is timeless and universally recognized as a store of value and currency. That’s why it’s the top choice for investors all over the world, as well as collectors, jewelry makers, and others who value its beauty and durability. It’s also one of the few precious metals that isn’t traded on a futures market, so you know what you’re getting every time. Plus, gold coins make great gifts! It’s an excellent way to invest with peace of mind while supporting your favorite hobby or profession. What are you waiting for? Contact J. Rotbart & Co today and let us help you get started investing in gold!

2) Gold is rare

Gold is a rare and valuable metal that has been used as currency for centuries. It’s not just expensive because of its rarity, but it also stores value better than other items such as stocks or real estate. Plus, gold never goes out of style! Even if the economy crashes, you will still be able to trade your gold for goods or cash. That’s why many people believe investing in gold is one of the safest ways to safeguard their wealth during tough times.

3) Gold is malleable

Gold is malleable, meaning it can be hammered into any shape without breaking or cracking. It’s also one of the densest metals on earth, which makes it a great conductor of heat and electricity. Another property that sets gold apart from other metals is its ability to absorb large quantities of heat without changing temperature–a handy trait when battling fires! Finally, not only does gold conduct electricity well but it does so at lower voltages than copper.

4) Gold is a good conductor of electricity

Gold is a good conductor of electricity and is not easily tarnished by other elements or substances. It’s also used in many industries and as an investment, which makes it a good long-term investment choice. For example, if you buy gold at today’s price of $1,200 an ounce and the price goes up to $2,500 an ounce in ten years, you would have made a profit of over $800 per ounce! In addition, because gold isn’t tied to the value of the U.S.

5) Gold is non-reactive

Gold is non-reactive, meaning it doesn’t easily react with other substances, so it doesn’t tarnish or corrode as quickly as other metals do. Plus, gold is a great conductor of heat and electricity, which makes it a popular metal for jewelry and electronics. Finally, gold is one of the most chemically stable elements on the planet – its natural properties remain unchanged even after exposure to outside factors like water or fire.

