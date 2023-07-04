logo
mobile-logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachJohannesburg Prepares for Highly Anticipated Digital Finance Africa 2023
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes
47 seen
0 Comments

Johannesburg Prepares for Highly Anticipated Digital Finance Africa 2023

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, ZA – Media OutReach – 4 July 2023 – The highly anticipated Digital Finance Africa 2023 conference is set to take place from 02 August at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg. This groundbreaking event, hosted by IT News Africa, will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and experts from across the globe to explore the latest advancements and trends in financial technology (FinTech).

Digital Finance Africa 2023 aims to serve as a platform for thought-provoking discussions, knowledge sharing, and networking opportunities, paving the way forward for the future of the financial industry on the African continent. Attendees can expect a dynamic and immersive experience, featuring keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions.

Key topics to be explored during the conference include:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • How Big Data Analytics Can Boost KYC/AML Efforts
  • Leveraging AI for Enhanced Customer Service and Experience
  • Open Banking: The Key to Unlocking Embedded Finance Innovation
  • How CBDCs and Cryptocurrencies Can Coexist and Complement Each Other
  • Exploring the Future of Digital Payments
  • Protecting Financial Data and Assets in the Digital Landscape

A stellar number of industry experts and thought leaders will be sharing their insights and expertise at Digital Finance Africa 2023. Some of the confirmed speakers include:

  • Chipo Mushwana, Executive of Emerging Innovation at Nedbank Retail
  • Mo Kola, CTO, Business Solutions, Foschini Retail Group
  • Richard Nunekpeku,Vice President, Legal & Strategy for Ghana Fintech & Payment Association
  • Dr. Christoph Nieuwoudt, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at FNB
  • Steve Uma, CIO and Head- IS and Technology at NSIA Insurance Nigeria
  • Dr Nomonde Nyameka Ngxola, Managing Director at Stratosphere Technologies
  • Echezona Agubata, Head IT Strategy & Governance at Union Bank Nigeria
  • Thabo Ndlela, MD, Financial Services at Accenture
  • Gabriel Swanepoel, Country Manager for Mastercard South Africa
  • Emmanuel Morka, CIO at Access Bank (Ghana)
  • Christoff Pienaar, Partner at Webber Wentzel
  • Matimba Trevor Mabasa, Head: Technology & Operations: Governance, Risk and Compliance at Standard Bank
  • Paul Mulder, Senior Solution Sales Professional at The CRM Team
  • Moerieda Mackay, CEO and Founder of Stride
  • Dr. KaZeem Kolawole Durodoye, Senior Expert, Digital Finance at Frankfurt Schl. of Finance & Business

Registration for Digital Finance Africa 2023 is now open, and early bird discounts are available until 30 June 2023. For more information about the conference, including speaking, sponsoring or exhibiting click here: https://itnewsafrica.com/event/event/digital_finance_africa/

Hashtag: #DigitalFinanceAfrica2023

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
India
India
India
Just in:
On Doctors Day, The Society Has To Resolve For Universal Healthcare // Citi ULTIMA Partners the MICHELIN Guide Singapore for a Second Year Running to Offer Premium Dining Experiences to its Cardmembers // Indian Economy Is Showing Buoyancy Getting Confidence Of Foreign Investors // The wait is over: marking BTS’ 10th anniversary opens in Thailand in August, first in SouthEast Asia // Sharjah Social Services Department launches new guidance service at Family Court // The First Real World Asset Product stUSDT Launches on the TRON Blockchain // Sharad Pawar Emerging As Potential Threat Has Unnerved Modi-Led BJP // Ajit, Sharad Pawar factions meet today to plan ahead // KlayVie Meetup: Klaytn Foundation’s first offline event in Vietnam // PM asks ministers to ensure ‘last mile’ delivery of schemes // EC launches portal for financial reporting by political parties // NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility // FIRE Fit Blazes A Trail Across UAE Fitness Scene // BJP Has An Uphill Task In Strengthening NDA In Uttar Pradesh // Electronics, Defence Production Will Strongly Push India’s Economic Growth // Johannesburg Prepares for Highly Anticipated Digital Finance Africa 2023 // VERTU Unveils Global Duty-Free Store Strategy with new opening in SANYA // Prime Minister Seems Determined To Get UCC Bill Passed In Parliament Before 2024 Polls // UAE Cabinet approves national energy and hydrogen strategies, establishes UAE Ministry of Investment // Bureaucrats ‘overturning’ Delhi CM’s decisions //