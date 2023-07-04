The wait is over: marking BTS’ 10th anniversary opens in Thailand in August, first in SouthEast Asia

marking the 10th anniversary of the 21st century pop icons BTS has seen smashing success in Los Angeles of the US, South Korea’s Seoul and Busan, Japan, and Hong Kong. Now, the exhibition is coming to Thailand. BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 4 July 2023 – The

This is thanks to the collaboration of HYBE, BIGHIT MUSIC, ELF ASIA, and ICONSIAM – Bangkok’s premier landmark on the Chao Phraya River. Thailand will be the first country in Southeast Asia to enjoy <BTS EXHIBITION : Proof>, which offers visitors the uniquely immersive experience to celebrate all the moments in BTS’ history that have brought them to their current enormous success.

The <BTS EXHIBITION : Proof> is an immersive visual journey that explores the BTS members’ past, present, and future through photographs, videos, and experiential installations in a multi-room walkthrough experience. Visitors who attend the exhibition can also enjoy the exclusive opportunity to shop for limited-edition merchandise, including postcards, posters, and specially designed bags. Make sure you don’t miss it!

<BTS EXHIBITION : Proof> in Thailand

Exhibition period: August 3 – September 3, 2023

Operating hours: 10:30 am – 10:00 pm (60 minutes per session)

Exhibition venue: ICON Art & Culture Space, 8F, ICONSIAM

Public sale platform: ticketmelon.com (no ticket sale at the venue)

Public sale: From July 1, 2023

Ticket price: 880 baht on weekdays / 1,080 baht on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays



About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN ‘Speak Yourself’ speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.

