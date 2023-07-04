logo
NTT takes Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift to edge of innovation with enhanced technology solutions // NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility // Opposition says BJP's 'washing machine' in action // Maan exposes Cong 'refuge' to gangster Mukhtar Ansari // HP Cong leader backs UCC despite pending party decision // De Beers introduces Metamorphosis Chapter Two: a High Jewellery collection that celebrates the transformative power of natural diamonds // Sharjah Social Services Department launches new guidance service at Family Court // Prime Minister Seems Determined To Get UCC Bill Passed In Parliament Before 2024 Polls // EC launches portal for financial reporting by political parties // PM asks ministers to ensure 'last mile' delivery of schemes // BJP Has An Uphill Task In Strengthening NDA In Uttar Pradesh // Johannesburg Prepares for Highly Anticipated Digital Finance Africa 2023 // Sharad Pawar Emerging As Potential Threat Has Unnerved Modi-Led BJP // Citi ULTIMA Partners the MICHELIN Guide Singapore for a Second Year Running to Offer Premium Dining Experiences to its Cardmembers // The First Real World Asset Product stUSDT Launches on the TRON Blockchain // KlayVie Meetup: Klaytn Foundation's first offline event in Vietnam // Noura Al Kaabi visits Aridly Abundant exhibition at 18th International Architecture Exhibition at La Biennale di Venezia // 34th International Biology Olympiad kicks off in Al Ain // Change in top leadership of Punjab BJP ahead of polls // VERTU Unveils Global Duty-Free Store Strategy with new opening in SANYA //
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachThe wait is over: marking BTS’ 10th anniversary opens in Thailand in August, first in SouthEast Asia
Asian News by Media-Outreach
The wait is over: marking BTS’ 10th anniversary opens in Thailand in August, first in SouthEast Asia

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 4 July 2023 – The <BTS EXHIBITION : Proof> marking the 10th anniversary of the 21st century pop icons BTS has seen smashing success in Los Angeles of the US, South Korea’s Seoul and Busan, Japan, and Hong Kong. Now, the exhibition is coming to Thailand.

This is thanks to the collaboration of HYBE, BIGHIT MUSIC, ELF ASIA, and ICONSIAM – Bangkok’s premier landmark on the Chao Phraya River. Thailand will be the first country in Southeast Asia to enjoy <BTS EXHIBITION : Proof>, which offers visitors the uniquely immersive experience to celebrate all the moments in BTS’ history that have brought them to their current enormous success.

The <BTS EXHIBITION : Proof> is an immersive visual journey that explores the BTS members’ past, present, and future through photographs, videos, and experiential installations in a multi-room walkthrough experience. Visitors who attend the exhibition can also enjoy the exclusive opportunity to shop for limited-edition merchandise, including postcards, posters, and specially designed bags. Make sure you don’t miss it!

<BTS EXHIBITION : Proof> in Thailand

  • Exhibition period: August 3 – September 3, 2023
  • Operating hours: 10:30 am – 10:00 pm (60 minutes per session)
  • Exhibition venue: ICON Art & Culture Space, 8F, ICONSIAM
  • Public sale platform: ticketmelon.com (no ticket sale at the venue)
  • Public sale: From July 1, 2023
  • Ticket price: 880 baht on weekdays / 1,080 baht on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays


About BTS
BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN ‘Speak Yourself’ speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.

Hashtag: #BTS_Exhibition_Proof_BKK #BTS_EXHIBITION_BKK

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Comments

