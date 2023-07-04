On Doctors Day, The Society Has To Resolve For Universal Healthcare

By Dr Arun Mitra

Doctors Day on July 1 has always been a happy day for the doctors when they get messages of good wishes from their family members, nears and dears and patients who have been successfully cured. This day is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy born on 1st July 1882. He was physician, educationist, and statesman who served as Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1948 until his death on 1st July 1962. Several organisations of the doctors observe the day by organising technical lectures and hold discussions on health issues. Such an important day should not become just a ritual. It should be a day of introspection regarding the contribution which the doctors have made for the society. A continuous self-introspection and assessment by the public helps improve the professional outcome.

Medical science has progressed from faith healing of the ancient times to the modern technological advanced care. In the process were developed new medical and surgical techniques and methods of prevention of illness through health education & vaccines. However the cost of treatment with the modern technology has increased manifold. In the absence of required level of health care in the state sector, people have to shelve huge amount from their pocket on health.

Many a times they have to borrow loans or sell their assets to meet even minimum healthcare needs. Increasing commercialisation in every sphere after the neo liberal economy has affected healthcare as well. It would be naive to believe that doctors will not be affected by this change. The entry of corporate sector in the healthcare has made the problem further complex because there is a conceptual change from health as social responsibility to health as a business. Medical education has become extremely expensive in the privately owned medical colleges. Attitude of a doctor who has been trained after spending so much from her/his resources is bound to have commercial tendencies.

Unfortunately, such tendencies may lead to unethical medical practices by some. This becomes a cause of trust deficit between the doctors and patients. Due to lack of technical knowledge, sometimes the attendants of the patients start blaming the doctors on frivolous grounds. Such situation can take ugly turn with attendants resorting to violence against the doctors. There have been instances when such violent acts have even lead to death of the doctors. There are several forums for redress of the grievances of the patients. No doctor can effectively deliver his/her services in the atmosphere of stress and fear. It is important therefore that laws are made and effectively implemented to offer protection to the doctors. With experience and time a doctor learns to be more empathetic, communicative, and transparent. This is important to strengthen the doctor patient relationship.

During the pandemic several inequities were observed in the healthcare. The vaccine inequity became an issue of serious concern. It is now generally accepted that insurance based healthcare does not deliver well to the lower socio economic strata. The PPP mode adopted by the governments now-a-days, is in fact handing over doles to the private sector from the states exchequer.

Equity can be achieved only by direct involvement of state in healthcare delivery system. Doctors have to continuously highlight the determinants of health with the decision makers. Important among these are nutrition particularly of pregnant and lactating mothers, potable water, sewerage facilities, healthy environment around, sufficient wages, job security and means of livelihood. Doctors have to come forward to suggest policies for equity in healthcare.

In recent years we have witnessed increase in the spread of myths in healthcare in the name of our ancient scientific knowledge. Science is a dynamic process. It learns from past to advance further. Therefore unproven, non-evidence based methods in medical treatment do more harm than good. People visit the faith healers in the pursuit of better health. Some of the common diseases they look for remedy from such faith healers are Mumps, Chicken Pox, Bell’s Palsy, epilepsy, sexual problems, infertility etc. Many a times such beliefs cause delay in treatment and worsening of illness.

Preaching to produce ‘customised babies through garbh vigyan sanskar’ by the organisations like “Arogya Bharti” is like pushing the society to medieval times. But when such practices are patronized by those at the helms of power it is a very serious issue. Not too long back two ministers of the Gujarat government felicitated the ‘tantriks’ in one of their conferences. During the pandemic use of Cow Urine and Cow dung was propagated as cure for the disease. The non-evidence based Coronil of Ramdev was propagated by none others than the then Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, who is trained ENT Surgeon in modern medicine. We have speak up against such efforts.

At a time when the whole world is faced with excess spending on arms race which is bleeding the funds and resources from social needs to arms race. Doctors have to raise issues about climate change, abolition of nuclear weapons. Social disharmony adversely affects both physical and mental health. We have to speak against any effort to disturb the social harmony.

Ironically health is not a major issue in the public discourse in our country. There is need to make debate on healthcare a day-to-day agenda of the public. The medical organizations have to play vital role for this.

Medical professionals including Aanganwadi & Asha workers and local level social activists have to come forward. Health committees should be formed at the Mohalla and the Village level which should discuss the health concerns of the area as well as policy matters pertaining to health in general. Written information through pamphlets, group meetings and interactive sessions can pay real long term dividend. A real tribute to Dr B C Roy is to ensure health to all on scientific lines. (IPA Service)

