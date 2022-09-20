logo
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Join Economist Impact’s Leading the way into the metaverse: Economic opportunities in virtual worlds. September 27th. Online.

A timely online event exploring economic opportunities in the virtual world

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 20 September 2022 – More than 500 attendees have already registered for Economist Impact’s Economic opportunities in virtual worlds, the first episode in the three-part webinar series, Leading the way into the metaverse: North East Asia’s potential.

Virtual worlds, collectively known as the metaverse, are expected to help unlock economic opportunities for individuals, creators, communities and businesses across industries and profoundly change how businesses and consumers interact with products, services and each other.

But how real, and how large, is the opportunity? And how does the Asia-Pacific region stand out in terms of its ability to seize these opportunities?

Taking place online next week on Tuesday September 27th 2022 at 10am SGT/CST | 11am KST/JST, join Economist Impact, sponsored by Meta, as we explore the economic opportunities and future of interconnected, immersive virtual worlds.

Don’t miss your chance to hear insights from leading speakers including:
● Takatane Kiuchi, Executive Director, Japan Metaverse Association
● Nick Clegg, President, Global Affairs, Meta
● Professor Tsao Hsiao-yue, Head, Taipei Tech’s Department of Interaction Design chair, National Taipei University of Technology
● Tom Standage, Deputy editor, The Economist
● Charles Ross, Principal, policy & insights, Economist Impact

View the full agenda.

Free places to attend Economic opportunities in virtual worlds are available now. For registration and webinar event details, please visit the website.

To engage with Economic opportunities in virtual worlds on social media, use #EconVirtualWorlds in your conversations and follow @EconomistImpactEvents.

Leading the way into the metaverse: North East Asia’s potential is sponsored by Meta.

About Economist Impact

Economist Impact combines the rigour of a think tank with the creativity of a media brand, engaging an influential audience in the areas of sustainability, healthcare and new globalisation. View our .

About Meta

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

For more information, visit .



