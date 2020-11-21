Joinland Group Delivering Socio-Economic Benefits To Papua New Guinea Islanders

Over 3 Million Trees Planted on New Hanover Island

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 20 November 2020 – The Joinland Group, a diversified Malaysian conglomerate of varied business interests, has planted over 3 million trees on the Papua New Guinea (PNG) island of New Hanover since the inception of its agriculture and forestry venture, the Central New Hanover Agro-Forestry Project in 2012.

This milestone achievement is just one of many initiatives that the Joinland Group has undertaken to ensure the long-term and sustainable socio-economic development of both the island and its residents — meeting its commitments as a responsible partner to the island community.

Since the New Hanover Project began, Joinland Group has planted 2.5 million rubber trees, 560,000 cocoa trees and 54,000 coconut trees in order to create sustainable jobs and income for local residents and landowners both now and in the future.

Commenting on this achievement Dato’ Sri Thomas Hah Tiing Siu, the founder of Joinland, said, “We are happy to have achieved this tree planting milestone. Our New Hanover project in Papua New Guinea is benefitting members of the surrounding communities as the efforts of our labour over the past eight years are starting to bear fruit. Our goal is to empower the people of New Hanover and provide opportunities for them to earn income both in the short and long term.”

Joinland’s New Hanover Project, which covers a total of 56,592 hectares, was always planned as a long-term project with several phases designed to contribute to the economic and social growth of the residents of New Hanover. The first phase, which was to develop New Hanover’s underutilised land in a sustainable manner, is well underway. While Joinland has already planted over 3 million trees, the company is committed to hitting a target of 5 million by 2022.

The second phase of the project, encompassing the processing and marketing of the agricultural crops, is currently in progress with the objective of ensuring that New Hanover’s farmers and landowners reap maximum value for these agricultural resources. The third phase of the project is also already underway. This phase is focused on environmental sustainability, primarily the reforestation of areas cleared as part of the project.

Currently Joinland is planting 15 essential native tree species for every single tree cleared as part of its forestry activities, which fund all the socio-economic investments that the company is making to benefit the residents of New Hanover and the Papua New Guinea government via enhanced tax revenues. So far, the company has planted over 800,000 calophyllum trees, as part of its effort to preserve the natural ecosystem of the island.”

Concluding Dato’ Sri Thomas, said, “Joinland has clearly demonstrated its long-term commitment to the sustainable socio-economic development of New Hanover and its residents. We are happy with what we have achieved to date, but are also determined to maintain and even enhance our efforts in partnership with the Papua New Guinea government, New Hanover stakeholders and residents moving forward. We remain committed to successfully developing the island and improving the lives of everyone on it.”

About Joinland Group

The Joinland Group is a diversified Malaysian conglomerate including property, plantation, forestry and agricultural management, insurance and shipping businesses, to name a few. The company operates businesses and investments in many markets including Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Australia, Papua New Guinea, China and New Zealand, among others.

The company was founded by Dato’ Sri Thomas Hah Tiing Siu, a self-made entrepreneur who started out in the cold storage business. In 2013 he was awarded the honorary title of Dato’ Sri by the Sultan of Pahang (Malaysia) in recognition of his management skills and business acumen in building the Joinland Group.

For more information on the Joinland Group please visit www.joinlandgroup.com.my