Kamal Nath initiates probe into woman’s harassment by MLAs

As the report of two Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh being booked for allegedly molesting a woman co-passenger while travelling on a train came to the fore, the ruling BJP on Friday slammed the grand old party for “remaining silent” on the issue.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president V.D. Sharma, speaking to media persons, said that the “condemnable act of two MLAs have shown the real face of the Congress”.

Sharma also raised question on why the Congress remained silent on “this serious matter”. He alleged that Congress talks about women empowerment and safety and security of women, on the other side, their MLAs are misbehaving with women.

“Their leader Priyanka Gandhi says Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun, now I want to ask Priyanka Gandhi as to what action she would take against her party’s MLAs. I condemn this act and believe that the Congress leadership would take action against the two MLAs,” Sharma said.

Sources told IANS that state Congress chief Kamal Nath has formed a panel of three senior party leaders to find out the truth of allegations made against the MLAs.

The alleged incident was reported on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday when they were travelling in an AC coach of Rewanchal Express (Rewa to Bhopal).

The woman alleged that the MLAs were drunk, used abusive language and harassed her during the journey.

Railway police swung into action after woman’s husband in a series of tweets, alerted railway police that his wife was travelling on a train from Rewa to Bhopal and two heavily drunk persons in the same compartment are misbehaving with his wife.

The FIR has been registered in Sagar government railway police station under section 354 of IPC, said a senior police official in Bhopal.

