Kaohsiung to provide framework of post-pandemic global events

KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 5 November 2020 – The city of Kaohsiung, in southern Taiwan, will provide framework of global events for the post-pandemic era with new ideas and technology to help to shape a future that works for everyone, city officials said on Nov 3.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai offers to share Taiwan’s success in the prevention of Covid-19 pandemic

The Kaohsiung Protocol was signed by Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai and James Rees, President of International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), via holographic projection on the last day of the 59th ICCA Congress held here.

“The key to any successful transformation lies in gaining strength from different fields of expertise. This is why the meetings industry is significant to us,” the mayor said.

“The Congress brings (ICCA) members together so that all the stakeholders in the industry get to connect with each other and share what we know,” he added.

The Kaohsiung Protocol is a framework identifying major trends and key strategies which enable the international meetings industry to thrive now and into the future.

“As Kaohsiung makes its transformation, it is telling a story of innovation made by the people on this beautiful land. Kaohsiung opens to the new, and is fearless to challenges. With that energy in people’s minds and rich culture in our society, we are creating a city that embraces diversity,” Mayor Chen said.

Over 1,000 ICCA members joined the Congress which opened at the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts on Nov 1.

The participants talked about Taiwan’s success in curbing Covid-19 coronavirus and discussed global events in the post-pandemic new normal. The Congress has successfully transformed a physical meeting to a hybrid one.