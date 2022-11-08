Karnataka Cong chief sparks row over origin of ‘Hindu’ word

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Chief Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi sparked a row as he claimed that the word ‘Hindu’ hails from Persia and not India. Not only this, he called the word “horrible” and asked what is its relation with India. He was speaking during an event in Belagavi district on Sunday, when he made the remark.

“Where has ‘Hindu’ term come from? It’s come from Persia…So, what is its relation with India? How’s ‘Hindu’ yours? Check on WhatsApp, Wikipedia, term isn’t yours. Why do you want to put it on a pedestal?…Its meaning is horrible,” Jarkiholi could be heard saying in the viral video.

#WATCH| “Where has ‘Hindu’ term come from?It’s come from Persia…So, what is its relation with India? How’s ‘Hindu’ yours? Check on WhatsApp, Wikipedia, term isn’t yours. Why do you want to put it on a pedestal?…Its meaning is horrible:KPCC Working Pres Satish Jarkiholi (6.11) pic.twitter.com/7AMaXEKyD9 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

Later, Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala condemned Jarkiholi’s remarks on behalf of the party. He defended Hinduism saying its a way of life and a civilisational reality. Congress built India to respect every religion, belief and faith, he said.

“The statement attributed to Satish Jarkiholi is deeply unfortunate & deserves to be rejected. We condemn it unequivocally,” he said in a tweet.

Hinduism is a way of life & a civilisational reality. Congress built our Nation to respect every religion, belief & faith. This is the essence of India. The statement attributed to Satish Jarkiholi is deeply unfortunate & deserves to be rejected. We condemn it unequivocally. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 7, 2022

The video was widely shared on social media, drawing oppostion from people as well as the BJP. Senior BJP leader Shehzad Poonwalla took to Twitter to slam the remarks made by Jarkiholi and said the video provokes and insults Hindus. “This is not a Sanyog but a Votebank Ka Udyog. From Hindu terror to Opposing Ram Mandir to Linking Gita with Jihad,” he tweeted.

After Shivraj Patil now Karnataka Congress Committee working president Satish Jarkiholi provokes & insults Hindus. Says हिंदू शब्द का मतलब बहुत ही गंदा है. This is not a Sanyog but a Votebank Ka Udyog From Hindu terror to Opposing Ram Mandir to Linking Gita with Jihad pic.twitter.com/bAQIHnt0kE — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 7, 2022

In the past, Jarkiholi also served as forest minister in the previous Congress government in Karnataka.

With inputs from News18