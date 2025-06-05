logo
Biz Tech
Katsina Advances in National Skills Drive with 3,500 Training Slots

Katsina State has secured 3,500 positions in the federal government’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training programme, marking a significant step in Nigeria’s efforts to equip its youth with practical, job-ready skills.

The allocation is part of a broader initiative by the Federal Ministry of Education, which has launched a nationwide TVET programme aimed at enhancing industry-relevant skill development across the country. The programme invites Skill Training Centres , Vocational Enterprise Institutions , and Mastercraft Persons to register for accreditation, enabling them to access government funding for training candidates.

In Katsina, the state government has actively encouraged students in higher institutions to acquire vocational skills alongside their academic pursuits. Isah Musa, the State Commissioner for Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, emphasized the importance of self-reliance and practical skills during a press conference highlighting the state’s achievements in education.

The federal government’s commitment to vocational training is further evidenced by the approval of ₦120 billion to advance the TVET agenda. This funding aims to empower at least 650,000 youths with technical, vocational, and digital skills over the next two years. Incentives such as monthly stipends, starter packs, and take-off grants are being introduced to attract young Nigerians to vocational training programmes.

The National Directorate of Employment has announced plans to train 3,650 residents of Katsina State in various skills under the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative. This programme targets individuals from diverse backgrounds, including school leavers, women, tertiary graduates, retirees, and persons with disabilities, providing training in vocational skills development, small-scale enterprises, rural employment promotion, special public works, and ICT and digital skills.

The federal government’s focus on practical learning is evident in the restructuring of the TVET curriculum, with 80% now dedicated to hands-on training and only 20% to theoretical learning. This shift aims to align Nigeria’s education system with the needs of its youthful population, 70% of which is under the age of 30.

