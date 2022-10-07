Keep your home safe with Arlo’s 10.10 deals on smart security solutions

Protect your home with industry-leading security cameras and accessories while saving money!

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 October 2022 – Who says money cannot buy peace of mind? Arlo’s extensive range of smart security solutions, from cameras to doorbells and chimes, will help keep a watchful eye on your property and protect your loved ones while you are away.

With 10.10 just around the corner, Arlo is offering a slew of exciting deals across its portfolio of industry-leading smart home security solutions, including the Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera and Arlo Essential Wireless Doorbell among others. No better time than now to give your home that extra layer of protection!

Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera

The versatile Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera features advanced technologies such as 2K HDR video quality, an integrated spotlight with colour night vision and a 160-degree field of view to deliver superior video quality whether day or night, outdoor or indoor. Easily connect the Pro 4 directly to Wi-Fi to enable a hassle-free set-up as a standalone security solution or a complimentary camera to an existing Arlo ecosystem. Its two-way audio allows users to have crystal-clear communication, while the built-in smart siren wards off any unwanted visitors on the property.

Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera: SGD349 (Retail price: SGD399)

Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera – five-unit bundle: SGD1,399 (Retail price: SGD1,889)

Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell

Capturing what most traditional video doorbells can’t, the Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell gives you a complete view of your front door with its optimised 1:1 aspect ratio and 1536*1536 HD video with HDR, so you can see visitors from head-to-toe and easily spot delivery packages on the ground. It also offers direct-to-mobile video calls, clear, two-way audio and personalised alerts to allow users to quickly reply to guests or take action. To top it off, the Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell’s wire-free set-up, full weather resistance, night vision and built-in siren make it an effective yet easy, fuss-free way to provide your front door with always-on security.

Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell: $269 (Retail price: $329)

Arlo’s 10.10 promotions will run from 10 to 12 October 2022, and are available at Kaira – Arlo’s official distributor – as well as Lazada, Shopee, Amazon, Challenger and Harvey Norman.

For more information on Arlo products and accessories, please visit https://kaira.arlostore.sg/.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo’s deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and 4G LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users’ personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn’t monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.