BJP threatens action against Gehlot’s remark about Dhankhar

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore on Friday lashed out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his remarks on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and said it is “inappropriate and indecent to comment on the constitutional head.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rathore said that Gehlot has given a statement that now the President is left to come to Rajasthan on a tour. “They are our constitutional head, it is inappropriate and indecent to comment on the constitutional head in this manner. Is the chief minister implementing a system which will require the president, vice president and prime minister to take a visa to come?” Rathore asked.

“If Chief Minister Gehlot does not withdraw his statement, we will take legal action,” he told reporters at a press conference here.

Gehlot had on Thursday objected to Vice President Dhankhar’s frequent visits to the state ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Taking a dig at the frequent visits of the BJP leaders to Rajasthan, the chief minister told the party to not “send” Vice President Dhankhar as he occupies a constitutional post.

“There is no problem if leaders come to the state, but don’t send the Vice President. Vice President is a constitutional post. We all respect the Vice President and the President,” Gehlot said.

“Yesterday, the Vice President came and visited five districts. What is the logic? Elections are to be held soon…if you come during this, it will have different meanings and messages, which will not be a good thing for democracy,” he told the gathering at Kathuwas village in Kotputli-Behror district.