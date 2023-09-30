logo
HomeIndia PoliticsBJP threatens action against Gehlot’s remark about Dhankhar
India Politics
0 likes

BJP threatens action against Gehlot’s remark about Dhankhar

jagdeep dhankhar 167049866616x9 1

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore on Friday lashed out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his remarks on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and said it is “inappropriate and indecent to comment on the constitutional head.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rathore said that Gehlot has given a statement that now the President is left to come to Rajasthan on a tour.  “They are our constitutional head, it is inappropriate and indecent to comment on the constitutional head in this manner. Is the chief minister implementing a system which will require the president, vice president and prime minister to take a visa to come?” Rathore asked.

“If Chief Minister Gehlot does not withdraw his statement, we will take legal action,” he told reporters at a press conference here.

Gehlot had on Thursday objected to Vice President Dhankhar’s frequent visits to the state ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Taking a dig at the frequent visits of the BJP leaders to Rajasthan, the chief minister told the party to not “send” Vice President Dhankhar as he occupies a constitutional post.

“There is no problem if leaders come to the state, but don’t send the Vice President. Vice President is a constitutional post. We all respect the Vice President and the President,” Gehlot said.

“Yesterday, the Vice President came and visited five districts. What is the logic? Elections are to be held soon…if you come during this, it will have different meanings and messages, which will not be a good thing for democracy,” he told the gathering at Kathuwas village in Kotputli-Behror district.

With inputs from News18

The post BJP threatens action against Gehlot’s remark about Dhankhar first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Biz Tech
Just in:
Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 30 Sep 2023 // Ex-Rajasthan minister reutrns to BJP fold // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 29 Sep 2023 // VinFast officially launches VF 6 in Vietnam // India’s great money making opportunity // China is undertaking mass disinformation campaign in Taiwan // Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief meets Commissioner of Israeli National Police // NATO chief: Ukraine “gradually graining ground” // BJP In A Big Dilemma After Choosing Union Ministers For Assembly Polls // The Essential Guide to Modern Business Tools and Services // Raje wary of contesting against Gehlot // TMC claims denial of train request for Delhi rally // Green SM reaches the six millionth ride // Prime Minister Narendra Modi Is Now A YouTuber With 17.9 Million Subscribers // Bybit and Max Verstappen Extend Grand Prix Triumph with Unforgettable Fan Celebration in Japan // Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Albania // Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Serbia, Prime Minister of Hungary visit development projects in Belgrade // GSM officially launches electric scooter ride-hailing services in Ho Chi Minh City // Kejriwal says no question of AAP leaving INDIA bloc // UAE condemns terrorist bombings in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces in Pakistan //