Kerry Logistics Crowned the Winner of the CILT Award 2020 – Enterprise Award for Service Excellence

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 18 September 2020 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) is delighted to be crowned the winner of the CILT Award (the ‘Award’) 2020 – Enterprise Award for its outstanding service.

Organised biennially by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Hong Kong (‘CILTHK’) to recognise professional excellence and promote the best practice of transport and logistics, the Award is categorised into two streams — the Enterprise Award and the SME Award. A five-member judging panel, consisting of industry practitioners, academics and professionals, presided over the assessment to laud service excellence. The awardees were selected based on seven criteria, namely, customer satisfaction, achieving United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, infrastructure, innovation, operational effectiveness, quality management and risk management & control.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, “We are very excited to win this award. CILTHK is a renowned organisation that has been making great contribution to the development of professionals for the logistics and transport industry in Hong Kong. While we celebrate this honour, we also feel a sense of responsibility and pride in our job as a logistics service provider, at a time when the global supply chain is facing unprecedented chaos. Logistics demands are coming from all quarters, and the role that the logistics industry plays in supporting everyday lives is more important than ever. It is a role that Kerry Logistics is equipped and ready to play well.”

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 58 countries, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world’s emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$40 billion in 2019 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About the CILT Award

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Hong Kong (CILTHK) is a statutory non-profit making professional body dedicated to promote, encourage and coordinate the study and advancement of the science and arts of transport and logistics. The CILT Award was first introduced in 2004 aiming to recognise and applaud the outstanding achievements of any transport and logistics service providers in Hong Kong. Under the theme ‘Service Excellence’, the Award is categorised into two streams, namely ‘Enterprise Award’ and ‘SME Award’. This biennial competition is organised for entries from both the logistics and transport sectors and organisations that can demonstrate achievement in either logistics or transport management with an aim to foster excellence in practice. CILT Award is a prestigious recognition of the winner’s contributions to the development of Hong Kong’s transport and logistics industry.