Kerry Logistics Network Wins the Highest Honour The Asset Jade Award and The Best Investor Relations Team Award at The Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2020

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 21 December 2020 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics Network’; Stock Code 0636.HK) is pleased to win the newly-established The Asset Jade Award, the highest award category, at The Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2020 (the ‘Awards’), for its outstanding environmental, social and governance (‘ESG’) performance and transparency. Kerry Logistics Network was previously the winner of The Asset Platinum Award for two years in a row. In addition, it has received the Best Investor Relations Team Award for the second consecutive year.

Apart from being commended for its excellence in ESG standards, commitment and practices, Kerry Logistics Network was lauded for its commitment to safeguarding the environment, employees’ health and safety while fulfilling their social responsibility to the community at large during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its investor relations team was recognised for its excellent day-to-day achievements as well as successful troubleshooting and initiatives in newer arenas such as social media and web-delivered services.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, “We are honoured to be distinguished and promoted to the top Jade Award category in its debut year. Despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic, this year we have remained ever committed to protecting our employees’ health and safety and contributing to the communities where we served. The Asset Jade Award is a much-appreciated recognition and encouragement that drives us to redouble our efforts in ESG performance and transparency in our operations going forward.”

Organised annually by the regional financial magazine The Asset since 2000, the Awards are conferred based on criteria such as financial performance, management, corporate governance, social and environmental responsibility and investor relations. The Awards are the longest running and the most prestigious ESG awards programme in Asia. The Asset Jade Award made its debut this year specifically to recognise ESG performance and transparency over and above that normally accorded to Platinum Award winners.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 59 countries, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world’s emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$40 billion in 2019 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About The Asset ESG Corporate Awards

The Asset ESG Corporate Awards offer a rigorous benchmarking service for listed companies with regard to corporate sustainability. The criteria used to assess the companies include a range of metrics of financial performance, which are also a proxy for gauging management acumen. Companies are also evaluated according to the quality of their governance, social responsibility, environmental responsibility and investor relations.