KLEVV Introduces The Latest CRAS V RGB And BOLT V DDR5 Gaming Memory

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 April 2023 – KLEVV, an emerging memory brand introduced by Essencore, is excited to unveil two new high performance DDR5 overclocking memory, the CRAS V RGB and the BOLT V.

QUALITY UNMATCHED, PERFORMANCE UNRIVALED

Designed to cater to a wide range of users, the CRAS V RGB and BOLT V DDR5 memory empower all aspects of computational requirements. They deliver outstanding performance on the latest AMD and Intel platforms, from gaming to content creation, with Intel® XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO™ overclocking features. (Note*)

Furthermore, the CRAS V RGB and BOLT V DDR5 memory are fully battle-hardened, passing the QVL tests required by major motherboard manufacturers. With strictly selected memory chips and meticulous manufacturing processes, they ensure the highest level of reliability, tailored to perform multitasking operation effortlessly.

THE CRAS V RGB: LET THERE BE LIGHT

Released under KLEVV’s flagship memory range, the CRAS V RGB memory features modern design refined with exquisite attention to detail. Precision crafted aluminum heatsink highlighted by signature RGB lights visible on both top and fine gaps on the sides make for a sight to behold.

The RGB lights are fully customizable and controllable with third-party software provided by world-renown motherboard manufacturers like ASUS, ASROCK, Gigabyte, and MSI with corresponding hardware, serving as the centerpiece of any build.

The 32GB (16GBx2) 288 Pin DDR5 unbuffered DIMM kits are available in four base clock options starting at 6000MT/s, 6400MT/s, 7200MT/s, 7600MT/s, and extending up to blazing-fast 8000MT/s.

THE BOLT V: SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE AND OC POTENTIAL

The BOLT V brings DDR5 technology in a newly designed frame, targeting users that look for raw performance and overclocking potential. It is the perfect companion for heavy multitasking and gaming.

In addition to a pure aluminum heatsink for heat dissipation, the BOLT V has a unique minimalist design and an ultra-low profile 34mm tall frame that provides extra clearance for CPU coolers and custom liquid cooling loops enabling users with limitless personalization of their rigs.

The BOLT V is available in 32GB (16GBx2) 288 Pin DDR5 Unbuffered DIMM kits with three clock-speed choices of 6000, 6400, and 6800MT/s.

PRODUCT AVAILABILITY AND WHERE TO BUY

The latest CRAS V RGB and the BOLT V memory will be available from the end of Q1 2023, KLEVV products are distributed by Integral Memory plc in the United Kingdom/ France/ Spain/ Germany. Consumers may visit Amazon sites for online purchase.

FURTHER INFORMATION

CRAS V RGB – https://www.klevv.com/ken/products_details/memory/Klevv_CrasVRGB

BOLT V – https://www.klevv.com/ken/products_details/memory/Klevv_BoltV

Note* Currently only the 6000MT/s version supports AMD EXPO™ technology.

About Essencore

Established in 2014, Essencore Limited aims to become the world’s top vendor of DRAM modules and NAND flash application products. The company started with one goal: to “Change the world and be a leader in semiconductor distribution”. The business strategies of Essencore is to adopt the newest technologies to differentiate themselves from competitors, deliver dedicated Memory products, and offer various product portfolios for customer’s competition readiness. For more information, please visit www.essencore.com.

About KLEVV

KLEVV, is a premium brand of Essencore, the major Module and NAND Flash application product vendor. The KLEVVrange focused on superior gaming memory modules and solid state drives. KLEVV is committed to delivering world-class products with first-rate quality, and all products are engineered for enthusiasts who are pursuing the best things in life. KLEVV memory/SSD have been recognized by Germany’s Red Dot Design Award for its innovative product design in 2015, 2019, 2021, and 2022. For more information, please visit www.klevv.com.