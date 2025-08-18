Kotak Mahindra International Secures UAE Investment License

Kotak Mahindra International Limited, a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has made a significant stride in expanding its footprint in the UAE’s financial sector. The firm has officially received a licence from the Securities and Commodities Authority, granting it the ability to manage investments and portfolios within the emirate’s capital markets. This makes KMIL the first Indian financial institution to obtain such a licence, opening the door to a wider range of investment opportunities in the region.

The SCA’s approval allows KMIL to operate in a competitive, high-growth financial market that is rapidly evolving. As a result, the firm is now positioned to offer both retail and institutional clients a broader spectrum of services, ranging from portfolio management to investment advisory. This move is expected to enhance the firm’s existing capabilities and leverage the UAE’s status as a global financial hub.

KMIL’s entry into the UAE market signifies a strategic effort to tap into the growing demand for professional investment services in the region, especially as the Middle East continues to be a lucrative market for global financial players. The UAE’s business environment is becoming more conducive to foreign investments, with its forward-thinking regulatory framework and attractive tax incentives drawing a significant number of international financial institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SCA’s move to issue such licences aligns with the UAE’s broader economic diversification strategy. By encouraging international firms to set up operations in the country, the UAE government aims to fortify its capital markets and establish itself as a leading financial centre in the region. The decision also underlines the country’s commitment to maintaining a stable and robust regulatory environment for financial services.

Kotak Mahindra’s strategic expansion comes at a time when global interest in the UAE’s financial markets is surging. The country’s strategic location, tax-friendly policies, and world-class infrastructure have led to an influx of capital from around the world, positioning it as an ideal base for firms like Kotak Mahindra International to service clients in both the Gulf Cooperation Council region and beyond.

The company’s move also reflects a growing trend of Indian financial institutions seeking to diversify their portfolios and expand internationally. With this licence, Kotak Mahindra International joins a select group of global players that have made the UAE their home for managing investments and portfolios. This development underscores the increasing prominence of the UAE as a financial epicentre.

KMIL’s parent company, Kotak Mahindra Bank, has long been a key player in India’s banking and financial services landscape. With its new licence, the bank’s international arm can now offer its expertise to a new set of clientele while taking advantage of the burgeoning investment opportunities in the Middle East. The UAE’s progressive economic policies and its positioning as a global financial hub make it an attractive destination for firms looking to serve the broader Middle Eastern, African, and Southeast Asian markets.

Industry experts note that the SCA’s licence is a vital step in enhancing the overall appeal of the UAE’s financial services sector. The SCA, tasked with overseeing the functioning of capital markets, is committed to fostering a conducive environment for businesses to thrive. By offering such licences to international firms, the authority is sending a strong signal about its readiness to support the financial community and encourage further investments into the UAE economy.