Metaplanet Chips In with 775-Coin Bitcoin Boost

Metaplanet has acquired an additional 775 Bitcoin in a substantial move that lifts its total holdings to 18,888 BTC, worth around $1.9–2.2 billion. The purchase, executed at an average price near $120,000 per coin and valued at approximately $93 million, underscores the company’s continued commitment to a Bitcoin-centric treasury strategy at a time when markets are under pressure. The latest figures reflect a return of over 480 percent year-to-date in BTC yield, positioning the firm as a formidable force among global corporate Bitcoin holders.

Metaplanet’s CEO, Simon Gerovich, acknowledged market disappointment amid Bitcoin’s dip back toward $115,000 but emphasised confidence in the company’s strategic foundation and long-term trajectory.

The announcement arrives amid a broader pattern of aggressive accumulation. Earlier in the year, Metaplanet purchased 780 BTC for about $92.5 million, bringing its holdings to 17,132 BTC and solidifying its status as Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder and the seventh-largest globally. Prior to that, it added 1,005 BTC at roughly $107,601 each, overtaking peers to climb the rankings among corporate treasury holders.

Metaplanet’s expansion is part of its ambitious “555 Million Plan,” under which it aims to amass 210,000 BTC—about 1 percent of the total Bitcoin supply—by the end of 2027. The strategy includes issuing significant equity through warrants and share offerings, enabling rapid accumulation while managing shareholder dilution.

This pivot to Bitcoin has dramatically altered Metaplanet’s trajectory. A company formerly focused on hotel operations has emerged as a pioneering corporate treasury vehicle, mirroring the playbook of the US firm Strategy. CEO Gerovich, once a banker at Goldman Sachs Tokyo, has described the company’s strategic focus as a “Bitcoin gold rush,” envisaging Bitcoin serving as collateral to acquire cash-generating businesses in the future.

The firm’s bold asset approach has delivered notable returns, with its stock market value surging hundreds of percent this year and its BTC Yield metric demonstrating impressive growth relative to share dilution.

At a time when Bitcoin is trading near $115,000 after recently testing highs above $118,000, Metaplanet’s latest acquisition exemplifies a strategic bet on long-term appreciation amid short-term volatility. Market observers view its consistent accumulation—regardless of price dips—as a factor that could both tighten liquidity and exacerbate volatility.

