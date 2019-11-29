Landmark opens AED1b new Jafza distribution facility

By Arabian Post Staff

Landmark Group announced the opening of its fully-automated Mega Distribution Centre (DC) at JAFZA, Dubai – the largest of its kind in the GCC.

The Group invested over AED 1 billion with a firm strategy to further strengthen its supply chain capabilities and build a facility that can serve as a logistics and distribution hub for the region. The Mega DC will also play an integral role in enhancing Dubai’s position as a hub for global logistics and trade.

The first-of-its-kind facility in the region was officially inaugurated by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, and the Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority.

The Mega DC is designed to process 300 million units per year, inter-changeably handling pallets, cartons, pieces and garments-on-hanger (GOH). Built with a storage capacity upto 2.2 million cartons and 2 million GOH, the new distribution centre has 10 automated and 3 manual docks to receive over 74,000 cartons per day. The Outbound features 36 docks, of which 10 are dedicated for GOH, and can handle upto 90,000 cartons and 250,000 GOH every day.

Boom conveyors in the facility also ensure faster off-loading of containers. All handled across 33 levels with 1,300 ‘robotic multi shuttles’, 94 Lifts and 28 Workstations.

Another first for the GCC is the DC’s High Bay Warehouse at 43metres making it the tallest in the region and the first rack clad building in the Middle East. This also the first Distribution Centre to use Hypoxic Fire Prevention System with an oxygen-controlled environment. It’s Automatic Storage and Retrieval System can store over 36,000 pallet positions, serviced by 41-metre tower cranes.

At the heart of Mega DC is a super-fast and efficient shuttle system for automated handling of cartons & totes – with an Inter-Aisle Transfer Technology.

In line with the Group’s sustainability journey, the Mega DC is EHS certified and plans to meet 50 per cent of its energy requirements through an 8.2 MWP rooftop solar system, the single largest in the region.

