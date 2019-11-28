Quantcast
Wednesday / December 18.
Damac chairman acquires Italian fashion brand

By Arabian Post Staff

Chairman of Dubai based DAMAC Properties, Hussain Sajwani, through his private investment company, Vision Investments, has bought the Italian fashion group Roberto Cavalli SpA.

The acquisition of the Florentine brand was completed on November 28th.

The UAE-based investment company emerged as the top bidder amongst various entities that were vying for the globally recognized fashion brand. Roberto Cavalli was previously controlled by the Italian Private equity company, Clessidra.

The acquisition of Roberto Cavalli by Vision Investments, part of the DICO Group, is an evolution of a partnership that was signed in 2017 between the fashion house and the DICO Group. Under the partnership, Roberto Cavalli will develop the interiors for luxury hotels under the ‘AYKON Hotels with interior design by Roberto Cavalli’ brand.

Established in 1992, the DICO Group is the multi-billion-dollar investment arm of Hussain Sajwani with diverse interests in markets around the world. The company’s investments are divided into five core areas; namely, Capital markets, Real Estate, Hotels & Resorts, Manufacturing and Catering and now luxury fashion.

Some of DICO Investment’s most notable activities include the 50 storey DAMAC Towers Nine Elms in London, a luxury resort in the Maldives, shopping malls in Iraq, and the Mina Al Sultan Qaboos Waterfront real estate project in Oman, among others. The investment company plans to deploy approximately $3 billion over the next few years in key markets across Western Europe and the US.

Today, the DICO Group’s global footprint extends across North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa. With its vision firmly set on growth and expansion, the DICO Group continues in its quest for diversification and business excellence.

Arabian Post