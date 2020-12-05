Lanson Place Wins Five Renowned Industry Awards in Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 December 2020 – Lanson Place Hospitality Management Limited (Lanson Place) is proud to announce that three of its properties in Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur have won a total of five distinctive accolades in 2020.

Hong Kong

Lanson Place Hotel, Hong Kong Luxury Design Hotel (Hong Kong) at World Luxury Hotel Awards 2020

Waterfront Suites Luxury Boutique Serviced Apartments (Hong Kong) at World Luxury Hotel Awards 2020

Kuala Lumpur

Lanson Place Bukit Ceylon Serviced Residences

– Luxury Contemporary Serviced Apartments (Asia) at World Luxury Hotel Awards 2020

– Malaysia’s Leading Serviced Apartments at World Travel Awards 2020

– The Best Luxury Hotels in Malaysia at Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2020

World Luxury Hotel Awards is a recognised global organisation providing luxury hotels with recognition for their world class facilities and service excellence provided to guests. While both Lanson Place Hotel and Lanson Place Bukit Ceylon Serviced Residences have been previous winners, it marks the first time for Waterfront Suites to win this world-renowned accolade which acknowledges and rewards their high-quality accommodation.

World Travel Awards is recognised as one of the most prestigious and influential honour programmes acknowledging outstanding global travel and tourism industry players who push the boundaries of industry excellence. Winners are strictly selected by travel and tourism professionals and discerning consumers worldwide. Lanson Place Bukit Ceylon Serviced Residences has won the title of “Malaysia’s Leading Serviced Apartments” for four consecutive years, which truly reflected their ongoing passion and commitment towards offering exceptional guest services. Luxury Lifestyle Awards selects, acknowledges and celebrates the best luxury goods and services around the globe for their outstanding achievements. Winners are determined through conducting thorough category- and region-based research, providing assurance of the highest quality.

Mr. Michael Hobson, Chief Executive Officer of Lanson Place, said “We are very proud of our teams in Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur for being acknowledged by industry professionals for delivering great service. Despite this difficult year, all of our Lanson Place colleagues have continued to go above and beyond in making our guests feel at home and we are most grateful for their dedication and hard work.”

About Lanson Place Hotel, Hong Kong:

Lanson Place Hotel, Hong Kong combines elegance, style and convenience in equal measure. The boutique hotel is tucked discreetly in Hong Kong’s thriving Causeway Bay entertainment and shopping hub. Its 194 rooms and penthouse suites, each with a kitchenette, demonstrate refined luxury accommodation along with the exclusivity and comfort of a private home. As the first member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ in Hong Kong, the hotel has been delighting guests with award-winning service and comprehensive facilities in the heart of the city for over a decade.

About Waterfront Suites:

Perched right on the shore of Eastern waterfront, with panoramic sea view on one side, tranquil park life on another, Waterfront Suites offers a wellness-centred lifestyle right in the heart of East Side and its bustling blend of business, night life, culture, heritage, shopping and nature. Featuring 75 furnished units, each with sea view and a balcony, the uniquely-located residence is reachable via a 10-minute drive from Quarry Bay or a mere 5-minute stroll from Sai Wan Ho MTR. With a heartfelt commitment to service, and modern facilities including a lounge, wellness pool and a yoga space, all our guests’ lifestyle needs are covered here, from breakfast in the morning to cocktail in the evening.





About Lanson Place Bukit Ceylon Serviced Residences:

Located in Kuala Lumpur Golden Triangle, overlooking panoramic views of the Kuala Lumpur Tower and the Petronas Twin Towers and within minutes’ walk from Changkat Bukit Bintang, Lanson Place Bukit Ceylon Serviced Residences combines modern luxury, tasteful elegance and residential comfort all under one roof. As a member of the “Small Luxury Hotels of the World™“, the property offers 150 lavishly appointed one- to three-bedroom serviced apartments accompanied by all-encompassed amenities, facilities and unrivalled personalised services, bringing discerning guests a seamless and stylish lifestyle.

About Lanson Place Hospitality Management Limited:

Lanson Place is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wing Tai Properties Limited (Wing Tai), a publicly listed company in Hong Kong (SEHK stock code:369), currently manages nine properties (in which two, Wing Tai has equity) comprising luxury hotels and serviced apartments in Shanghai, Chengdu, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Hong Kong. The Group will be operating brand-new luxurious serviced apartments and hotel in Melbourne and Manila in 2022.

Lanson Place properties are typically located in close proximity to the central business districts in which they operate as well as nearby shopping and entertainment precincts. The Group strives to offer highly attentive and personalised service with the convenience of a luxury hotel and the comfort and privacy of home.

The Group will continue to grow the Lanson Place brand as it explores investment and management opportunities mainly in gateway cities in the Asia-Pacific region.